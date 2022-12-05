JaNyla Bush, junior, Vashon

Transferred to Vashon after helping Whitfield to a second-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament last season with a team-high 13.3 points per game. Totaled 76 points in her final four games. Recorded a team-high 90 steals and 120 assists. At 5-foot-6, she possesses an uncanny knack for breaking down defenses. Already has given a verbal commitment to attend Missouri State University.