JaNyla Bush, junior, Vashon

JaNyla Bush, Vashon

JaNyla Bush, Vashon basketball

Transferred to Vashon after helping Whitfield to a second-place finish in the Class 5 state tournament last season with a team-high 13.3 points per game. Totaled 76 points in her final four games. Recorded a team-high 90 steals and 120 assists. At 5-foot-6, she possesses an uncanny knack for breaking down defenses. Already has given a verbal commitment to attend Missouri State University. 

