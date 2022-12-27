Jennings helps spark Fort Zumwalt West past Ladue in MICDS tournament opener

LADUE — Fort Zumwalt West sophomore Makenna Jennings wanted to give her team a boost off the bench.

She did just that. Jennings, a 5-foot-10 guard, scored seven of her team-high 15 points in the first quarter, sparking the Jaguars to a 63-30 victory over the Ladue Rams on Tuesday afternoon in the eight-team Don Maurer Holiday Invitational girls basketball tournament at MICDS' McDonnell Gymnasium.

In the earlier first-round games Tuesday, Marquette defeated Lafayette 71-26; Clayton slipped by MICDS 48-46; and Collinsville stopped Kirkwood 40-38.

In the consolation bracket games Wednesday, Lafayette meets MICDS at 3 p.m. followed by Kirkwood playing Ladue at 4:30. In the championship bracket, Marquette squares off against Clayton at 6 p.m. followed by Collinsville facing Fort Zumwalt West at 7:30 p.m.

"I think it's very rewarding to come off the bench and help my team out," Jennings said. "It's a fine role for me. This is my first year on the varsity so it's cool."

The 15 points is her career high playing on the varsity for the 5-3 Jaguars.

Jaguars coach Chad Towers likes the spark Jennings gave his squad.

"She's really athletic," Towers said. "She jump-started us when she came in. That's where that run we went on began. She starts a lot for us. We have rotate the kids a lot, especially our younger kids. We're pretty young. She starts a lot for us. She'll start a lot of games for us this year and in the future. Tonight, she came off the bench and gave us that spark that we needed."

Fort Zumwalt West had four days off before returning to practice Monday to get ready for tournament play. Despite the inactivity, Towers believed his girls didn't show signs of rust in their game.

"I was pleased with how our kids played," Towers said. "We ran the floor well. They did what we asked defensively with our rotations and our game plan. They're such great kids. They're unselfish. They're fun to coach. They make it easy. We had a little bit of rust after being off, but they looked pretty good."

Ladue's Macie Vinson, who led the Rams with eight points, hit the first two baskets, giving the Rams a 4-0 lead 67 seconds into the game.

"I was thinking we've got to get back to playing defense," Jaguars senior Maddie Towers said. "We needed to worry about playing good defense because when we play good defense, it helps our offense."

The Ladue lead was short-lived. After that initial two-basket outburst, the Jaguars took over and were off to the races. Fort Zumwalt West scored the next 18 points to lead 18-4 after the first quarter. The majority of the baskets came on fast-break layups.

"We put ourselves in a position to get some quick baskets," Chad Towers said. "That just kind of jump-started us. We like to create our offense off of our defense and I think we did a good job doing that."

The Jaguars hit seven of 12 attempts from the floor. Ladue connected on just two of 13 shots. The Rams committed five turnovers.

"I think we played really good today," said Maddie Towers, who scored nine points. "Our defense really helped out offense out there. I like how every girl contributed out there."

Ladue's Eelise Riddle scored 22 seconds into the second quarter but Fort Zumwalt went on a 10-0 run to lead 28-6 with 3:07 left in the first half.

The Jaguars led 32-12 at halftime.

"I think we did a really good job pushing the ball," Jennings said. "We moved the ball pretty well. We just practiced yesterday after being off and we were rusty in practice. I'm a little surprised we did what we did today."

Fort Zumwalt West led 50-23 after three quarters of play.

"I liked our unselfish play today," Chad Towers said. "They played team basketball on both ends of the floor and I think our defense was really pretty good."

Senior Lexi Fenstermacher also scored nine points for the Jaguars.

The squad has a tough matchup with Collinsville in the semifinals.

"They've got some kids and a really good point guard," Chad Towers said. "So, it'll be a really tough test for us. We're looking forward to it. I love this tournament. It's well run. They do a good job and it's good competition. We like playing here."

The Rams fell to 3-5.

Ladue coach Miranda Burroughs liked how her Rams came out playing hard after halftime.

"We're a super young group and we have a lot of things to work on individually and as a team," Burroughs said. "I'm proud of the effort but we have a lot of work to do. We had some good spurts where we'd get it back to 13 or 15 points. But you can't win a basketball game if you don't have stops. You've got to get stops."

Don Maurer Holiday Invitational at MICDS: Fort Zumwalt West 63, Ladue 30