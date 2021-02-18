Jerseyville crashes the boards to beat Waterloo, remain unbeaten

"Rebounding really killed us in the second half," Waterloo coach Tim Augustine said. "I think our depth really came into play and that took its toll tonight."

Myers and junior Chloe White both notched a double-double on the night for the Panthers. Myers pulled down 10 rebounds with her 12 points coming off her seven offensive rebounds. White led the way with 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. The junior also had four assists and four steals to go along with two blocks.

Seniors Sally Hudson and Boston Talley poured in 13 points each for the Panthers.

"We got into our rhythm just by five players running the floor and not let them stand and wait on us to start our offense," Strebel said. "We started that offense in transition and we did a much better job of that."

Jerseyville has been a house of horrors for Waterloo, dropping its 23rd consecutive game on the road to its conference foe.

Waterloo (1-1, 0-1 MVC) sophomore guard Sam Lindhorst powered her way to a game-high 19 points but was limited to just four points in the second half.