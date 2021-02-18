Jerseyville crashes the boards to beat Waterloo, remain unbeaten

JERSEYVILLE — Grace Myers' first step wasn't backward when the shot went up from her teammates.
The Jerseyville senior did that earlier in the game and got tired of it. Instead of getting ready for defense, she pounced on the opportunities for more offense.
"I decided that I wanted the ball more," Myers said.
Myers and the rest of her teammates cranked up the intensity Thursday on the offensive glass in the second half and powered their way to a 68-46 victory over Waterloo in a Mississippi Valley Conference girls basketball game at Jerseyville High School.
"First half we didn't really go for those rebounds, nor were we boxing out, but we definitely emphasized that at the half," Myers said.
Jerseyville (5-0 overall, 1-0 MVC) defeated its conference foe for the 10th consecutive time and notched its best start to a season in the past 20 seasons.
"We've got really veteran players that have been through the wars and tonight was one of that situation where they turned it on," Jerseyville coach Kevin Strebel said. "They realize what they needed to do and really turned it on in the second half."
Trailing 30-29 at the half, Jerseyville out-rebounded Waterloo 28-to-11 in the second half. The Panthers outscored the Bulldogs 39-16 as they ripped down 14 offensive rebounds to Waterloo's three in the second half.
"Rebounding really killed us in the second half," Waterloo coach Tim Augustine said. "I think our depth really came into play and that took its toll tonight."
Myers and junior Chloe White both notched a double-double on the night for the Panthers. Myers pulled down 10 rebounds with her 12 points coming off her seven offensive rebounds. White led the way with 16 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. The junior also had four assists and four steals to go along with two blocks.
Seniors Sally Hudson and Boston Talley poured in 13 points each for the Panthers.
"We got into our rhythm just by five players running the floor and not let them stand and wait on us to start our offense," Strebel said. "We started that offense in transition and we did a much better job of that."
Jerseyville has been a house of horrors for Waterloo, dropping its 23rd consecutive game on the road to its conference foe.
Waterloo (1-1, 0-1 MVC) sophomore guard Sam Lindhorst powered her way to a game-high 19 points but was limited to just four points in the second half.
"Every time (Lindhorst) and (Norah Gum) drove to the basket, we had to make sure they were running into traffic," Strebel said. "Especially (Lindhorst) because if she doesn't, she's really good at getting to the rim with those big strides and her explosiveness."