John Burroughs beats Cor Jesu to win Visitation's consolation title

TOWN & COUNTRY — It didn't take Allie Turner and a solid core of other freshmen long to make an impact on the John Burroughs girls basketball team.
Turner, Alice Crowley, Celia Thayer and Monet Witherspoon combined for 34 points Monday as the Bombers won the consolation final of the 46th Annual Visitation Tournament with a 57-40 victory over Cor Jesu.
The Bombers (3-1), who didn't play this season before opening the tournament Dec. 19 with a 68-56 loss against Marquette, won by an average of 20 points in three games en route to the consolation title.
"It was just exciting to play someone besides ourselves," said Turner, who scored 14 points, with 12 coming in the first half. "We know we have a lot to work on, but I thought we did some good things. It was a good team win."
Peyton Starks scored 17 points to lead the Bombers, while Addison Erusha game a game-high 20 points for the Chargers (3-5).
Turner helped set the tone as she had seven points and a couple of dazzling assists in the first six minutes as the Bombers scored the first 10 points.
She was expected to make an immediate impact as the starter at shooting guard but has opened the season at the point as senior Lily Walther is out injured.
"We miss Lily a lot," Turner said. "She is such a good leader. I like to score, but I also like to set up others to score."
Turner had 10 assists in a 70-49 win over Eureka in the consolation semifinals Sunday and almost equaled that total against Cor Jesu.
"The poise that Allie has shown is remarkable," John Burroughs coach Lindsay Carlile said. "She has the ability to score and be a great distributor."
John Burroughs had a lead of as many as 15 points in the first half, but the shorthanded Chargers got to within 30-23 by halftime on the strength of four 3-pointers in the first half by Erusha.
"Addison is capable of doing that every (game)," Cor Jesu coach John Neff said. "She took on the challenge of us being without our top scorer."
Mallory Ronshausen, who collected her 1,000th career point earlier in the tournament, sprained her ankle in the third quarter of the Chargers' 66-47 win over Parkway South in the consolation semifinals.
The Chargers, who followed up a first-round loss to Webster Groves with a one-point win over St. Joseph's, also were playing without starting post player Sarah Collier and Page Dolreny, who is usually one of the first players off the bench.
"I was happy with the way we competed with the short bench," Neff said. "We had girls who were not used to playing the rotations they had to (Monday). For the most part they played well, although their inexperience showed at times."
It certainly did at the start of the game and the start of the second half.
Cor Jesu did not score until Erusha hit a 3-pointer with 3 minutes and 30 seconds remained in the first quarter. Cor Jesu also took more than four minutes to score in the second half on a basket by Sophia Newman, which turned out to be the team's only field goal of the third quarter.
The Bombers took advantage and led by 18 points after three quarters as each of the four freshmen had at least one 3-pointer.
"It was nice to get out there and play," said Carlile, whose team is scheduled to host an eight-team tournament starting Jan. 4. "It's great to go 3-1 in a tournament like this, especially when it's right out of the gate. There is plenty to work on, but the future is definitely bright."