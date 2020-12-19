John Burroughs comes out fast in belated opener before falling to Marquette

Junior forwards Katie Baumgartner and Ally Fitzgerald and senior forward Kennedi Watkins, who has signed to play Division I basketball at Southeast Missouri, each tallied at least five points in the quarter as the Mustangs led 35-31 at halftime.

The lead only grew from there as it was 58-41 Marquette after three quarters before Burroughs managed to cut into the lead.

“Even though we went in not knowing what to expect, we know who we are and we knew what we had to do,” Watkins said. “The biggest thing we had to do, not having film on them, was to trust our fundamentals and play our game.”

Baumgartner and Watkins scored 19 points apiece to lead Marquette.

Starks and freshman Allie Turner led Burroughs with 15 points apiece.

“It takes time, the season’s a marathon, not a sprint, we know that,” John Burroughs coach Lindsay Carlile said. “Marquette is a really strong team. They’ve gotten better as their season’s gone on from competing. That’s just a solid team right there. The fact that we were able to hang with them is encouraging to us and, I think, is a reflection of these girls and their work ethic.”