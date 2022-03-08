John Burroughs continues magical ride with sectional win over Cardinal Ritter

CEDAR HILL — After a January win against a team the Bombers had defeated just once in 15 years, John Burroughs sophomore Allie Turner knew what was possible.

The moment of clarity for sophomore Monet Witherspoon occurred after a buzzer-beater loss to a defending state champion.

No matter the actual moment, the senior-less John Burroughs girls basketball team has developed the belief it is a state championship-caliber team.

And that was never more evident than Tuesday night.

Turner poured in 21 points and Witherspoon scored 11, including six clutch free throws down the stretch, as John Burroughs continued its magical season with a 64-60 victory over Cardinal Ritter in a Class 4 sectional Tuesday at Northwest Cedar Hill High.

John Burroughs (20-4), which won its 14th consecutive game, will face Hallsville (22-7) in a Class 4 quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday at Francis Howell Central.

“I don’t think they want to lose,” John Burroughs coach Jacob Yorg said.

Turner led the Bombers on a 10-2 run to close the third quarter as John Burroughs opened a 51-41 lead, but Cardinal Ritter was preparing for a run of its own.

An Ai’Naya Williams three-point play, a Chantrel Clayton steal-and-score and a Hannah Wallace corner 3-pointer quickly made it a one-score game.

Cardinal Ritter tied the game at 53 with six minutes to play, and things looked even more dire for Burroughs when starter BreAunna Ward fouled out. Led by their bench, the Bombers were not ready to relinquish the lead.

Freshman Ashley Mays converted a layup in transition and hit another short jumper off her own missed shot to give the Bombers a four-point lead.

“When it’s a close game, I get really nervous, but I knew I had to keep shooting,” said Mays, who scored nine points, one point away from her season-high.

For Yorg, the contributions from the bench, which included four points from sophomore Alice Crowley, were a key to victory.

“Sometimes, we didn’t have that confidence when the bench had to come in, and tonight, between Ashley and Alice and everybody coming in and stepping up, they believed in themselves and believed that they could help us be successful."

Cardinal Ritter had its own bench contributions, led by sophomore Rayvn Thomas, who scored on a brilliant pass from junior reserve Elyssa White, and when Chantrel Clayton connected on a deep 3 moments later, Cardinal Ritter had come all the way back to take a 58-57 lead with 4 minutes and 8 seconds remaining.

But Witherspoon was fouled on the ensuing trip down the floor and calmly drained two free throws with an arena full of shouting fans to give Burroughs the lead for good. In all, she went 6-for-8 from the line in the final quarter.

“I just told myself to drown out the noise and do what I have to do,” Witherspoon said about being at the line in crunch time. “The ones I missed, I knew I was going to miss, but I knew what I did wrong, and I made the adjustments.”

Clayton, who led all scorers with 24 points, fouled out with the Lions trailing by three with 2:10 seconds remaining, and, despite a clutch steal and a block of a breakaway layup by Ai’Naya Williams, Cardinal Ritter could not find the tying basket.

Turner closed the deal with two free throws with two seconds remaining.

“Earlier in the season, we probably wouldn’t have won that game, but we stayed composed, we used our teammates well and didn’t play one-on-one at the end,” Turner said.

And the foul trouble that Cardinal Ritter tried to negotiate throughout the game, eventually took its toll in the fourth quarter.

“It was definitely the foul trouble, but keep your hands to yourself and you won’t have those situations,” Cardinal Ritter coach Tony Condra said.

John Burroughs, which won its first district championship in 20 years last Friday, earned its first sectional triumph since a 54-44 victory over Crystal City on March 12, 2003.

And whether their belief started with a last-second loss to Whitfield in December or a win over longtime nemesis Westminster in January, the Bombers are resolute in the knowledge that future moments will never be too big for them.

“This hasn’t happened here in a long time," Turner said. "It’s new, but I think we’re ready."

