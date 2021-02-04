John Burroughs ends eight-year drought with win over Lutheran North

LADUE — Even though she didn’t know exactly when, Monet Witherspoon said she knew it had been a long time.
In fact, the last time Witherspoon’s John Burroughs girls basketball team had beaten Metro League rival Lutheran North, as it did 69-52 Thursday at home, Witherspoon — a freshman guard — was easily in grade school.
Witherspoon and her Bombers teammates ended a 12-game streak of futility, dating back to a Jan. 4, 2013 win, also at home, dating back 97 months to the day.
“We’d been talking about it,” said Witherspoon of the drought against North. “I didn’t know exactly how long it had been but we did talk about wanting to beat North for our seniors. We wanted this so much for Lily (Walther, who is currently injured) and Payton (Starks). We knew a win tonight would mean so much to us all, but especially to them.”
Things didn’t start out well for Burroughs as North scored the first six points during the opening two minutes.
But, 2 minutes and 15 seconds later, the Bombers (8-3 overall, 1-1 Metro League) reeled off a run of 15 straight points behind eight from freshman guard Allie Turner while Witherspoon added nine throughout the rest of the quarter to get Burroughs off and running.
“Usually we start pretty fast, so today wasn’t what we’re used to, but we started knocking down shots,” said Turner who, along with Witherspoon, hit a pair of triples in the quarter as Burroughs, the No. 8team in the STLhighschoolsports.com small-schools rankings, went about bombing its way to the lead. “I think our passing and shooting really helped us get going.”
The lead grew to as many as 20 points in the second quarter before a run by North (9-7, 0-2) evened the quarter. A 21-11 deficit at the end of the first quarter steadied to 41-31 when North freshman guard Shamya Grissom banked in a 3-pointer at the buzzer.
Crusaders coach Chris Forrest said that the Crusaders, once again, had to try and win a game while dealing with injury-induced adversity as a leg injury to junior forward Symone Thomas left the team without three of its top scorers as sophomore guards Kayla Sullivan and Laila Blakeny have already been lost for the season due to injuries.
“This is a real close-knit group and it’s hard for the girls right now to see somebody else go down,” Forrest said. “It impacts them a lot when they see somebody go down. I think, in this case, they responded. Shamya really got the chance to step up and I think she responded. We just have to keep going.”
Junior forward Raven Addison led North with 17 points while senior guard Taleah Dilworth added 16.
Burroughs had four players in double figures led by Turner’s 17. Witherspoon and senior guard Payton Starks added 13 points while Sophomore Sydney Starks added 12 points.
Bombers coach Lindsay Carlile lauded the entire roster for doing what it has all of the shortened season – meshing into a cohesive unit with players of every age group. She said she’s excited to see just what Turner, Witherspoon, Alice Crowley and Celia Thayer have been able to do in their first seasons of high school basketball.
“It’s always fun to watch kids compete at the level you get to see them practice,” Carlile said. “They just go so hard and sharpen each other every day. I think for us, as a team, to start with the morale and energy we did was important. We’re working to get back because we still finding our sea legs. These freshmen have been a huge blessing. They bring a great energy to practice. The depth that they’ve provided us has been huge. On any given day, any of the four freshmen we have can be a game-changer.”