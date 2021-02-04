John Burroughs ends eight-year drought with win over Lutheran North

LADUE — Even though she didn’t know exactly when, Monet Witherspoon said she knew it had been a long time.

In fact, the last time Witherspoon’s John Burroughs girls basketball team had beaten Metro League rival Lutheran North, as it did 69-52 Thursday at home, Witherspoon — a freshman guard — was easily in grade school.

Witherspoon and her Bombers teammates ended a 12-game streak of futility, dating back to a Jan. 4, 2013 win, also at home, dating back 97 months to the day.

“We’d been talking about it,” said Witherspoon of the drought against North. “I didn’t know exactly how long it had been but we did talk about wanting to beat North for our seniors. We wanted this so much for Lily (Walther, who is currently injured) and Payton (Starks). We knew a win tonight would mean so much to us all, but especially to them.”

Things didn’t start out well for Burroughs as North scored the first six points during the opening two minutes.

But, 2 minutes and 15 seconds later, the Bombers (8-3 overall, 1-1 Metro League) reeled off a run of 15 straight points behind eight from freshman guard Allie Turner while Witherspoon added nine throughout the rest of the quarter to get Burroughs off and running.