By Warren Mayes | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
HILLSBORO — The defending champion John Burroughs Bombers won't get the chance to repeat as a high school girls basketball state champion.
The Cape Notre Dame Bulldogs defeated John Burroughs 46-35 in a Class 5 quarterfinal in the Jefferson College Fieldhouse.
Notre Dame (23-5) advanced to play Carl Junction in a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday in the John Q. Hammons Student Center on the Missouri State University campus in Springfield.
The Bulldogs are in the semifinals for the first time since finishing second in Class 4 in 2010.
John Burroughs finished 26-4.
The Bombers scored a 54-46 win last March over St. Joseph Benton to win the Class 4 state championship.
The Bombers had won 17 of its last 18 games heading into the contest with the Bulldogs.
Notre Dame led 16-9 at halftime and went on an 11-0 run in the second half for a 27-11 lead before the Bombers battled back.
Brie Rubel, a freshman, led Notre Dame with 16 points. Senior Tori Rubel added 15 points.
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) players celebrate their victory
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) freshman forward Kate Rubel (22) works to get past the defense of John Burroughs Bombers sophomore guard Breunna Ward (21)
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
John Burroughs Bombers freshman forward Moriyah Douglass (2) grabs the loose after Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) freshman center Nevaeh Cortez-Lucious (30) blocks her original shot
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
John Burroughs Bombers junior guard Monet Witherspoon (15) tries to keep Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) senior guard Anna Garner (13) from driving to the basket
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) freshman guard Brie Rubel (11) leads a fast break down court
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
John Burroughs Bombers junior guard Allie Turner (11) slips inside the defense and puts up a shot
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) senior guard Tory Rubel (25) has trouble dealing with the press defense of John Burroughs Bombers junior guard Monet Witherspoon (15)
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
John Burroughs Bombers senior guard Sydney Starks (13) lobs a pass over the head of Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) sophomore guard Skylar Craft (14)
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
John Burroughs Bombers junior guard Allie Turner (11) puts up a shot despite the defense of Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) sophomore sophomore Elizabeth Barnette (35)
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) head coach Kirk Boeller tells his team to work the clock for a final shot in the second quarter
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
John Burroughs Bombers sophomore guard Breunna Ward (21) lays up a shot while being chased by Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) senior guard Tory Rubel (25)
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
John Burroughs Bombers sophomore guard Breunna Ward (21) keeps her defense by slipping between Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) senior guard Tory Rubel (25) and the screen of Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) freshman center Nevaeh Cortez-Lucious (30)
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
John Burroughs Bombers junior guard Allie Turner (11) drives to the basket for a shot despite the defense of Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) senior guard Tory Rubel (25) and Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) freshman center Nevaeh Cortez-Lucious (30)
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) senior guard Tory Rubel (25) tries to dribble away from the defense of John Burroughs Bombers sophomore guard Breunna Ward (21)
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) freshman center Nevaeh Cortez-Lucious (30) is able to tip the rebound away from John Burroughs Bombers junior forward Alice Crowley (10) and John Burroughs Bombers senior guard Sydney Starks (13)
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
John Burroughs Bombers junior guard Allie Turner (11) bounces the ball off Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) freshman guard Brie Rubel (11) and out of bounds allowing her team to keep possession of the ball
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
John Burroughs Bombers junior guard Allie Turner (11) slips past the defense of Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) freshman center Nevaeh Cortez-Lucious (30)
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
John Burroughs Bombers junior forward Alice Crowley (10) forces Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) senior guard Tory Rubel (25) to turn into the double team defense of John Burroughs Bombers junior guard Monet Witherspoon (15)
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
John Burroughs Bombers junior guard Allie Turner (11) and John Burroughs Bombers junior guard Monet Witherspoon (15) battle Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) freshman center Nevaeh Cortez-Lucious (30) for the loose ball on the court
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) freshman center Nevaeh Cortez-Lucious (30) grabs the rebound over a crowd of players and puts a shot up for two points
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) senior guard Anna Garner (13) goes against the double team defense of John Burroughs Bombers sophomore guard Breunna Ward (21) and John Burroughs Bombers sophomore guard Ashley Mays (3)
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) senior guard Anna Garner (13) slips past John Burroughs Bombers junior guard Allie Turner (11) and lays up a shot
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
Notre Dame (Cape Girardeau) players celebrate their victory
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
John Burroughs players try to hold back their emotions after the loss as they go through the handshake line
STLhighschoolsports.com
Rick Ulreich
