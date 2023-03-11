HILLSBORO — The defending champion John Burroughs Bombers won't get the chance to repeat as a high school girls basketball state champion.

The Cape Notre Dame Bulldogs defeated John Burroughs 46-35 in a Class 5 quarterfinal in the Jefferson College Fieldhouse.

Notre Dame (23-5) advanced to play Carl Junction in a 6 p.m. semifinal Friday in the John Q. Hammons Student Center on the Missouri State University campus in Springfield.

The Bulldogs are in the semifinals for the first time since finishing second in Class 4 in 2010.

John Burroughs finished 26-4.

The Bombers scored a 54-46 win last March over St. Joseph Benton to win the Class 4 state championship.

The Bombers had won 17 of its last 18 games heading into the contest with the Bulldogs.

Notre Dame led 16-9 at halftime and went on an 11-0 run in the second half for a 27-11 lead before the Bombers battled back.

Brie Rubel, a freshman, led Notre Dame with 16 points. Senior Tori Rubel added 15 points.

Missouri Class 5 state quarterfinal: Cape Notre Dame 46, John Burroughs 35