John Burroughs takes over in second half against Westminster to claim first district crown since 2003

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Monet Witherspoon stated the obvious.

The John Burroughs sophomore was up to speed concerning her team's lengthy postseason drought.

The Bombers claimed their first district championship in 20 years with a 49-39 win over Westminster on Friday in the Class 4 District 6 girls basketball championship game at Westminster.

"That's a long time," Witherspoon said. "A real long time."

Yep.

Witherspoon triggered the impressive triumph with a team-high 18 points.

Burroughs (19-4), which won its 13th successive game, will face Cardinal Ritter (20-5) in a sectional contest at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Northwest Cedar Hill High in Jefferson County.

The Bombers are reveling in their newfound success. They knocked off Westminster (19-8) for the second time this season after losing 16 of 17 games to their Metro League rivals prior to this campaign.

Burroughs beat Westminster 45-34 on Jan. 28 in a contest that eventually decided the league title.

Witherspoon felt a lot of fans around the area considered that triumph to be somewhat of a fluke.

"There were people who still didn't think we were that good," Witherspoon said.

Added freshman forward Breaunna Ward, "This should change their minds."

The Bombers exploded in the third quarter to erase a 26-23 deficit. They outscored the hosts 26-13 over the game's final 11 minutes, 17 seconds.

"We talked at halftime about the need to step up in these kind of games," Burroughs coach Jacob Yorg said. "And that's what they did."

The Bombers got the job done despite standout Allie Turner making just two shots the entire game. Turner, who came into the contest averaging 17.9 points per game, had just two 3-pointers before hitting four free throws down the stretch to finish with 10 points.

"We wanted to do everything we could to make sure she didn't beat us," Westminster coach Kat Martin said.

Ward finished with seven points and turned in several key plays on the defensive end. Sydney Starks had just five points — but they all came in the fourth quarter. Celia Thayer added a big basket in the second half.

"I think we just realized that we weren't playing very good defense," Witherspoon said of the third-quarter turnaround.

Westminster lost despite an eye-popping 26-point performance from junior Julia Coleman. Her twisting layup put the Wildcats up by 3 with 3:23 left in the third period.

That's when the Bombers defense stiffened, forcing three turnovers in the final minutes of the third period. It triggered a 13-4 burst that put them ahead 36-30.

Witherspoon began the salvo with a pair of foul shots. Turner then connected on her second triple of the night and Witherspoon followed with a bomb for a 31-26 cushion. Ward added a stick back and the Bombers were off and running.

Westminster climbed to within 38-35 on a foul shot by Coleman with 2:56 left in the final stanza.

The Bombers responded by scoring 10 of the next 12 points to put the game away. Sparks and Thayer led the charge with a pair of foul shots.

The Bombers are turning heads with a roster that has no seniors.

"Maybe that's why people never thought we were good," Witherspoon reasoned.

Burroughs' last district championship came on March 7, 2003, in a 68-57 win over Hancock. It began a run that ended with an 80-51 loss to Stockton in the Class 3 state championship game.

"I'm just so proud of what they've accomplished this year," Yorg said. "Everybody just assumed that when you have no seniors and you're really young, you can't be that good. We're just trying to prove that we're here to stay and we're not going anywhere over the next two or three years."

