John Burroughs uses late run to seal statement victory against Westminster

LADUE — John Burroughs sophomore Allie Turner knows why her girls basketball team has spent much of the season flying under the proverbial radar.

"We don't have a whole lot of experience in big games," the 5-foot-9 forward said. "So people aren't sure how good we really are."

They might now.

Burroughs scored the final 10 points of the game Friday to knock off Westminster 45-34 in a battle of Metro League unbeatens.

The Bombers (10-4 overall, 4-0 league) won their fourth successive game and can nail down their first league title since the 2004-2005 campaign by beating Principia on Feb. 15.

"Everyone should be starting to know about us now," Burroughs freshman Breaunna Ward said.

Burroughs also turned a few heads Jan. 14 with a 49-40 victory against MICDS.

Friday's win over the two-time defending league champs thrust the Bombers to the top of the conference standings.

Westminster (12-4, 2-1) won the last two Metro League championships without dropping a conference game. It carried a 16-game league win streak into Friday's contest. The Wildcats' last conference loss was a 59-50 setback to Lutheran North on Dec. 14, 2018.

That streak came to an end, thanks to a strong second half effort by John Burroughs.

"People have not been thinking too highly of us," Burroughs coach Jacob Yorg said. "This game shows we're really good and because we're young, we can be really good for years to come."

Turner, who averages 18 points per game, pumped in a team-high 14 against Westminster, which had won six in row over Burroughs and 16 of the previous 17 between the rivals. She had just one point at halftime before scoring eight of the Bombers' 15 fourth-quarter points.

Ward, a freshman, finished with 13 points. Sophomore Monet Witherspoon added eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.

Celia Thayer and Alice Crowley hit big baskets in the opening half.

The Bombers scored 24 of the last 33 points over the final 12 minutes and 14 seconds to snatch the game away from the Wildcats.

"It wasn't a lack of energy or effort," Westminster coach Kat Martin. "We just couldn't get the ball to fall."

The Wildcats made just four shots from the midway point of the third period until the end.

Burroughs took a seemingly safe 35-27 lead on a 3-pointer by Turner and a short jumper by Ward early in the final stanza.

But Westminster fought back with seven successive points led by a pair of baskets from senior Carlie Vick to get to within 35-34.

That's when the Bombers stepped on the gas. They consistently drove to the basket and got to the foul line, hitting eight of 10 from the stripe over the final 2:25. Turner and Ward canned three each and Witherspoon drilled both of her freebies.

"We just started defending their good people in the second half," Turner said. "That was the difference."

Westminster junior Julia Coleman finished with a game-high 19 points, including 15 in the first half as the visitors carried a 20-19 lead into the break.

But Burroughs began to put the clamps down, forcing Westminster into missing seven successive shots during crunch time.

The Wildcats, who also lost to IWA 65-33 on Wednesday, dropped back-to-back games for the first time since losing four in a row from Feb. 2-21, 2018.

Turner is the unquestioned leader of a youthful Bombers group that has no seniors on its 10-player roster.

The Bombers, who went went 18-9 during the league-winning 2004-2005 campaign, likely will face Westminster again in district play next month.

"The MICDS game showed that we can beat anyone," Yorg said. "And this shows that we're here to stay."

