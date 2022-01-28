John Burroughs uses late run to seal statement victory against Westminster

John Burroughs' Monet Witherspoon (15) passes from the backcourt between Westminster's Julia Coleman (12) and Reilly Brophy during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Celia Thayer (left) blocks a shot by Westminster's Julia Coleman during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Reilly Brophy (left) reaches in to foul John Burroughs' Allie Turner late in a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Allie Turner looks over the Westminster defense as she dribbles up front during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Julia Coleman scores on a breakaway layup during a girls basketball game against John Burroughs on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Breaunna Ward shoots a free throw late in a girls basketball game against Westminster on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Monet Witherspoon drives to the basket for an underhanded shot during a girls basketball game against Westminster on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Alice Crowley (10) lays the ball up as Westminster's Carlie Vick tries to block during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Julia Coleman (12) leaps to grab a rebound over John Burroughs' Monet Witherspoon during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Monet Witherspoon (right) draws a charge on Westminster's Aseanti Boone during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Alice Crowley passes the ball during a girls basketball game against Westminster on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Monet Witherspoon (left) drives down low against Westminster's Carlie Vick during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Julia Coleman gets behind the John Burroughs defense for a layup during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Sydney Bradley looks over the John Burroughs defense as she dribbles during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Julia Coleman (center) passes while being double teamed by John Burroughs' Alice Crowley (10) and Monet Witherspoon during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster (12-4, 2-1) won the last two Metro League championships without dropping a conference game. It carried a 16-game league win streak into Friday's contest. The Wildcats' last conference loss was a 59-50 setback to Lutheran North on Dec. 14, 2018.
That streak came to an end, thanks to a strong second half effort by John Burroughs.
"People have not been thinking too highly of us," Burroughs coach Jacob Yorg said. "This game shows we're really good and because we're young, we can be really good for years to come."
Turner, who averages 18 points per game, pumped in a team-high 14 against Westminster, which had won six in row over Burroughs and 16 of the previous 17 between the rivals. She had just one point at halftime before scoring eight of the Bombers' 15 fourth-quarter points.
Ward, a freshman, finished with 13 points. Sophomore Monet Witherspoon added eight points and a team-high seven rebounds.
Celia Thayer and Alice Crowley hit big baskets in the opening half.
The Bombers scored 24 of the last 33 points over the final 12 minutes and 14 seconds to snatch the game away from the Wildcats.
"It wasn't a lack of energy or effort," Westminster coach Kat Martin. "We just couldn't get the ball to fall."
The Wildcats made just four shots from the midway point of the third period until the end.
Burroughs took a seemingly safe 35-27 lead on a 3-pointer by Turner and a short jumper by Ward early in the final stanza.
But Westminster fought back with seven successive points led by a pair of baskets from senior Carlie Vick to get to within 35-34.
That's when the Bombers stepped on the gas. They consistently drove to the basket and got to the foul line, hitting eight of 10 from the stripe over the final 2:25. Turner and Ward canned three each and Witherspoon drilled both of her freebies.
"We just started defending their good people in the second half," Turner said. "That was the difference."
Westminster junior Julia Coleman finished with a game-high 19 points, including 15 in the first half as the visitors carried a 20-19 lead into the break.
But Burroughs began to put the clamps down, forcing Westminster into missing seven successive shots during crunch time.
The Wildcats, who also lost to IWA 65-33 on Wednesday, dropped back-to-back games for the first time since losing four in a row from Feb. 2-21, 2018.
Turner is the unquestioned leader of a youthful Bombers group that has no seniors on its 10-player roster.
The Bombers, who went went 18-9 during the league-winning 2004-2005 campaign, likely will face Westminster again in district play next month.
"The MICDS game showed that we can beat anyone," Yorg said. "And this shows that we're here to stay."
John Burroughs' Monet Witherspoon (15) passes from the backcourt between Westminster's Julia Coleman (12) and Reilly Brophy during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Celia Thayer (left) blocks a shot by Westminster's Julia Coleman during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Reilly Brophy (left) reaches in to foul John Burroughs' Allie Turner late in a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Allie Turner looks over the Westminster defense as she dribbles up front during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Julia Coleman scores on a breakaway layup during a girls basketball game against John Burroughs on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Breaunna Ward shoots a free throw late in a girls basketball game against Westminster on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Monet Witherspoon drives to the basket for an underhanded shot during a girls basketball game against Westminster on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Alice Crowley (10) lays the ball up as Westminster's Carlie Vick tries to block during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Julia Coleman (12) leaps to grab a rebound over John Burroughs' Monet Witherspoon during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Monet Witherspoon (right) draws a charge on Westminster's Aseanti Boone during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Alice Crowley passes the ball during a girls basketball game against Westminster on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
John Burroughs' Monet Witherspoon (left) drives down low against Westminster's Carlie Vick during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Julia Coleman gets behind the John Burroughs defense for a layup during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Sydney Bradley looks over the John Burroughs defense as she dribbles during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Westminster's Julia Coleman (center) passes while being double teamed by John Burroughs' Alice Crowley (10) and Monet Witherspoon during a girls basketball game on Friday, January 28, 2022 at John Burroughs High School in Ladue, Mo. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com