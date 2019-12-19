Johnson totes the load as St. Pius X rolls past Duchesne

St. Pius X's Angeleena Johnson (44) shoots down low as Duchesne's Megan Wiseman defends during a game in the Orchard Farm Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Pius X's Angeleena Johnson (44) draws a foul as she puts up a shot in the lane against Duchesne's Molly Knobbe during a game in the Orchard Farm Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Pius X's AJ Agers (21) drives underneath the basket as Duchesne's Macy Miller defends during a game in the Orchard Farm Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Pius X's Baylei Clubb (center) comes down with a rebound in a crowd of players including teammate Angeleena Johnson (44) and Duchesne's Megan Wiseman (right) during a game in the Orchard Farm Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Duchesne's Alexis Schultehenrich (20) gets a piece of the ball as St. Pius X's AJ Stetina (33) goes up for a shot during a game in the Orchard Farm Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Duchesne's Megan Wiseman (right) drives down the wing as St. Pius X's AJ Stetina defends during a game in the Orchard Farm Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Pius X girls basketball coach Aaron Portell talks to his players during a game in the Orchard Farm Tournament on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Duchesne's Claire Weber (50) blocks a shot by St. Pius X's Baylei Clubb during a game in the Orchard Farm Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Pius X's Baylei Clubb (23) shoots on the move as Duchesne's Macy Miller defends during a game in the Orchard Farm Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Pius X's AJ Agers puts up a short shot along the baseline during a game in the Orchard Farm Girls Basketball Tournament against Duchesne on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Pius X's Payton Baker (20) shoots as Duchesne's Macy Miller reaches in during a game in the Orchard Farm Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
Duchesne's Claire Weber (50) pulls down a rebound as St. Pius X's Angeleena Johnson looks on during a game in the Orchard Farm Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Pius X's Rita Eimer gets behind the Duchesne defense for a layup during a game in the Orchard Farm Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Pius X's AJ Agers (right) drives to the basket as Duchesne's Haley Stockhousen chases during a game in the Orchard Farm Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
St. Pius X's Angeleena Johnson (left) comes down with a rebound under pressure from Duchesne's Alexis Schultehenrich during a game in the Orchard Farm Girls Basketball Tournament on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at Orchard Farm High School in St. Charles, Mo. Paul Kopsky, STLhighschoolsports.com
ST. CHARLES — Between Angeleena Johnson, Aj Agers and Payton Baker, there's always someone willing to guide the St. Pius X girls basketball team's offense.
On Thursday night, Johnson took a turn leading the big three.
The 6-foot-2 senior post player poured in 15 points, including eight in the first half, to help lead the Lancers to a 35-21 win over Duchesne in the final pool play game of the Orchard Farm Tournament.
Johnson, Agers and Baker accounted for each point for St. Pius (6-1). Baker chipped in six points and Agers finished with 14, even while being heavily guarded in Duchesne's 1-3-1 zone defense, which limited the Lancers sophomore and leading scorer.
“It just wasn't a night for AJ but I couldn't do anything without my girls, every one of them getting touches and helping me get the ball down low,” Johnson said. “It always feels good. It's a new experience every time to get the chance (to lead the offense).”
St. Pius advanced to face Orchard Farm (5-1) in the championship at 7 p.m. Friday. The host Eagles rolled to a 49-9 win over Ritenour in the other semifinal.
Duchesne (3-3) refused to go down without a fight, trailing by just two points at halftime — 16-14.
A pair of steals and breakaway baskets by Duchesne senior forward Haley Stockhausen pulled the Pioneers within two late in the first half on a pair of steals and breakaway layups, but Duchesne couldn't close the gap.
“It was a really great half, but then we just ran out of gas,” Duchesne coach Brandon Stringer said. “We did well but their defense just put so much pressure on us and made it extremely difficult. When you have more turnovers than shots like I think we did there in the second half, it's hard to win.”