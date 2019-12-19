You are the owner of this article.
Johnson totes the load as St. Pius X rolls past Duchesne
ST. CHARLES — Between Angeleena Johnson, Aj Agers and Payton Baker, there's always someone willing to guide the St. Pius X girls basketball team's offense.

On Thursday night, Johnson took a turn leading the big three.

The 6-foot-2 senior post player poured in 15 points, including eight in the first half, to help lead the Lancers to a 35-21 win over Duchesne in the final pool play game of the Orchard Farm Tournament.

Johnson, Agers and Baker accounted for each point for St. Pius (6-1). Baker chipped in six points and Agers finished with 14, even while being heavily guarded in Duchesne's 1-3-1 zone defense, which limited the Lancers sophomore and leading scorer.

“It just wasn't a night for AJ but I couldn't do anything without my girls, every one of them getting touches and helping me get the ball down low,” Johnson said. “It always feels good. It's a new experience every time to get the chance (to lead the offense).”

St. Pius advanced to face Orchard Farm (5-1) in the championship at 7 p.m. Friday.  The host Eagles rolled to a 49-9 win over Ritenour in the other semifinal.

Duchesne (3-3) refused to go down without a fight, trailing by just two points at halftime — 16-14.

A pair of steals and breakaway baskets by Duchesne senior forward Haley Stockhausen pulled the Pioneers within two late in the first half on a pair of steals and breakaway layups, but Duchesne couldn't close the gap.

“It was a really great half, but then we just ran out of gas,” Duchesne coach Brandon Stringer said. “We did well but their defense just put so much pressure on us and made it extremely difficult. When you have more turnovers than shots like I think we did there in the second half, it's hard to win.”

The Lancers pulled away in the second half, outscoring Duchesne 19-7, including a 14-2 third-quarter difference.

“I really feel like the girls are starting to understand their roles,” St. Pius coach Aaron Portell said. “We've got three girls we know that can score. Everybody else has the primary job of playing defense and I think we do it very well. I was happy with the way we played defense.”

As for his top trio, Portell said he thinks they have even more to give.

“I feel like Payton hasn't found herself offensively yet,” Portell said. “She's contributed so much defensively. When you've got three people that can get you 12-15 points any day, that makes your job a little easier.”

Senior forwards Haley Stockhausen and Alexis Schultehenrich each scored six points for Duchesne, which will face Ritenour for third place at 5:30 p.m. Friday.

St. Pius returns to the title game for the second consecutive season. The Lancers fell to De Soto 50-35 last year.

“We definitely want to come in and take their court,” Johnson said. “That's always a (goal) of ours, to win on someone else's home court. We're going to give it our all and hopefully take the win tomorrow.”

