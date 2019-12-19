Johnson totes the load as St. Pius X rolls past Duchesne

ST. CHARLES — Between Angeleena Johnson, Aj Agers and Payton Baker, there's always someone willing to guide the St. Pius X girls basketball team's offense.

On Thursday night, Johnson took a turn leading the big three.

The 6-foot-2 senior post player poured in 15 points, including eight in the first half, to help lead the Lancers to a 35-21 win over Duchesne in the final pool play game of the Orchard Farm Tournament.

Johnson, Agers and Baker accounted for each point for St. Pius (6-1). Baker chipped in six points and Agers finished with 14, even while being heavily guarded in Duchesne's 1-3-1 zone defense, which limited the Lancers sophomore and leading scorer.

“It just wasn't a night for AJ but I couldn't do anything without my girls, every one of them getting touches and helping me get the ball down low,” Johnson said. “It always feels good. It's a new experience every time to get the chance (to lead the offense).”

St. Pius advanced to face Orchard Farm (5-1) in the championship at 7 p.m. Friday. The host Eagles rolled to a 49-9 win over Ritenour in the other semifinal.

Duchesne (3-3) refused to go down without a fight, trailing by just two points at halftime — 16-14.

A pair of steals and breakaway baskets by Duchesne senior forward Haley Stockhausen pulled the Pioneers within two late in the first half on a pair of steals and breakaway layups, but Duchesne couldn't close the gap.

“It was a really great half, but then we just ran out of gas,” Duchesne coach Brandon Stringer said. “We did well but their defense just put so much pressure on us and made it extremely difficult. When you have more turnovers than shots like I think we did there in the second half, it's hard to win.”