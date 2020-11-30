Jones provides jump as Fort Zumwalt West rolls past Pattonville

CLARKSON VALLEY — Ari Jones is back home.

The Fort Zumwalt West senior forward, who briefly attended Fort Zumwalt East earlier this fall due to a family situation, has been riding high ever since her return to the O’Fallon-based school.

That ease was readily apparent Monday as the Jaguars opened the season with a 56-35 win over Pattonville in the first round of the Marquette Classic.

“It was a situation with COVID and everything,” said Jones of the move and return. “I got a real nice welcome back from everyone. The first day back, everyone was surprised, like ‘Is that Ari?’ It’s nice to be back and be around what I know.”

The 5-foot-10 Jones highlighted her return with an early flurry on Monday.

She scored eight of her 11 points in a seven-minute span in the first half to help her team build up a seven-point lead. Several of her baskets came off perfectly executed screen-and-roll plays.

Zumwalt West coach Chad Towers said Jones was able to stabilize the offense while the rest of the team worked its way through opening night.