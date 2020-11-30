Jones provides jump as Fort Zumwalt West rolls past Pattonville

Fort Zumwalt West senior Ari Jones (12) drives the lane during a girls basketball game on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Pattonville's Cami Stacker (1) takes a 3-point shot during a girls basketball game on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Madison Weydert (23) goes up for a layup attempt against Pattonville's Jnylah Curtis (0) during a girls basketball game on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
Fort Zumwalt West's Ari Jones (12) gets fouled on a shot attempt during a girls basketball game on Monday, November 30, 2020 at Marquette High School in Chesterfield, Mo. Paul Halfacre, STLhighschoolsports.com
CLARKSON VALLEY — Ari Jones is back home.
The Fort Zumwalt West senior forward, who briefly attended Fort Zumwalt East earlier this fall due to a family situation, has been riding high ever since her return to the O’Fallon-based school.
That ease was readily apparent Monday as the Jaguars opened the season with a 56-35 win over Pattonville in the first round of the Marquette Classic.
“It was a situation with COVID and everything,” said Jones of the move and return. “I got a real nice welcome back from everyone. The first day back, everyone was surprised, like ‘Is that Ari?’ It’s nice to be back and be around what I know.”
The 5-foot-10 Jones highlighted her return with an early flurry on Monday.
She scored eight of her 11 points in a seven-minute span in the first half to help her team build up a seven-point lead. Several of her baskets came off perfectly executed screen-and-roll plays.
Zumwalt West coach Chad Towers said Jones was able to stabilize the offense while the rest of the team worked its way through opening night.
“Ari means a heck of a lot to us, she’s a good player, she’s very athletic and she’s very strong,” Towers said. “I think for everybody, we had our first game and I don’t know if we had jitters, but we had to shake the cobwebs off and she helped us do that tonight.”