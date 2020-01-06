Jozwiakowski saves Kirkwood with breakout performance in win over Eureka

EUREKA — Kirkwood High senior Kate Jozwiakowski hesitated for a second.
The 5-foot-5 inch defensive specialist then quickly came to the realization that her rare offensive explosion on Monday night was likely a once-in-a-lifetime experience.
"I mean, scoring points is fun, I'd like to do it a lot more," she said. "But it's really not what I'm good at."
For one night only, Jozwiakowski became an offensive juggernaut.
Her career-high 22-point effort helped the Pioneers hold off Eureka 51-45 in a non-league battle of large-school toughies at Eureka High.
Kirkwood (10-2) won its fourth in a row and beat the Wildcats for the sixth successive time. Eureka's last win in the series was a 50-45 triumph on Feb. 17, 2009.
The Pioneers definitely needed the breakout performance from Jozwiakowski to keep the streak alive. She entered the contest averaging just 2.5 points per game and had scored a total of 27 points over the first 11 games.
"We're so used to seeing Kate be just nails on defense," Kirkwood coach Monica Tritz said. "Sometime the offensive chances just aren't there for her. It was so nice for her to take some shots and watch them go in."
Jozwiakowski's previous career-best was a six-point performance in a 44-38 win over Westminster on Dec. 28.
"Defense has always been fun for me," she said. "I could get used to scoring too."
Jozwiakowski stepped up at the perfect time.
The Wildcats (6-4) used a myriad of defenses to keep the ball out of the hands of Kirkwood's top gun, senior Natalie Bruns, who averages 19.4 points per game. Bruns managed just two points before fouling out with 1 minute, 3 seconds left.
But Jozwiakowski and her teammates were there to pick up the slack. Six-foot sophomore Tara Behnam added 13 points, her second-highest total of the campaign. Senior guard Rylee Mulvaney chipped in with five points, all of which came during a game-deciding 11-2 run in the final period.
"We knew some of the rest of us were going to have to get it done," Behnam said. "We just pushed ourselves."
The Pioneers closed the contest on a 16-8 blitz over the final 5:17 to erase a 2-point deficit. Jozwiakowski had seven points during the streak.
"We've been begging for other scorers all year," Tritz said. "Tonight, we got them."
Eureka took a 37-35 lead on a scoop shot from Kate Hillyer early in the fourth period. That eye-popping drive down the lane seemed to awaken the Pioneers, especially at the defensive end as they allowed just two field goals the rest of the way.
Junior Sarah Musson tied the game on a short jumper. Behnam then put her team in front to stay with a foul-line jumper. Jozwiakowski followed with a steal and layup for a 41-37 cushion.
Following another basket from Hillyer, Mulvaney responded with a 3-pointer to pump the advantage to 44-39. Mulvaney then converted on a steal and layup set up by a nifty block from Bruns, one of six in the contest.
Eureka climbed to within 46-43 on a pair of free throws from Natalie Archambault with 1:03 left.
But Jozwiakowski hit five of six foul shots in the closing 42 seconds to nail down the triumph.
Eureka senior Annika Herbert had 20 points. Hillyer chipped in with 15.
The Wildcats led by as many as four late in the third period, but could not make a shot down the stretch.
"Our defensive game plan was pretty solid and we really executed," Eureka coach James Alsup said. "Defensively, we played well enough to win. But give (Jozwiakowski) credit. She stepped up and had the game of her life."
The Pioneers, who have recorded 14 successive winning seasons, are looking for a fourth final four trip in the last five seasons. They won Class 5 state championships in 2017 and 2018, but missed the party last spring.
This group displayed some state-caliber depth on Monday.
"It's better when we show people that we have plenty of other scorers," Jozwiakowski said. "That's what was so fun about tonight."