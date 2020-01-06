Jozwiakowski saves Kirkwood with breakout performance in win over Eureka

"Defense has always been fun for me," she said. "I could get used to scoring too."

Jozwiakowski stepped up at the perfect time.

The Wildcats (6-4) used a myriad of defenses to keep the ball out of the hands of Kirkwood's top gun, senior Natalie Bruns, who averages 19.4 points per game. Bruns managed just two points before fouling out with 1 minute, 3 seconds left.

But Jozwiakowski and her teammates were there to pick up the slack. Six-foot sophomore Tara Behnam added 13 points, her second-highest total of the campaign. Senior guard Rylee Mulvaney chipped in with five points, all of which came during a game-deciding 11-2 run in the final period.

"We knew some of the rest of us were going to have to get it done," Behnam said. "We just pushed ourselves."

The Pioneers closed the contest on a 16-8 blitz over the final 5:17 to erase a 2-point deficit. Jozwiakowski had seven points during the streak.

"We've been begging for other scorers all year," Tritz said. "Tonight, we got them."