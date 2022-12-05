Julia Coleman, senior, Westminster

Led the Wildcats in scoring (15.4), rebounding (8.1) and steals (89) last season. Scored 26 points in a season-ending 49-39 loss to eventual champion John Burroughs in the Class 4 District 6 championship game. Had 15 successive double-digit scoring games from Jan. 12-Feb. 22. Signed with Texas State University in San Marcos.
STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools.
Steve Overbey
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today