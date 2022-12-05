 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Julia Coleman, senior, Westminster

Julia Coleman, Westminster

Julia Coleman, Westminster basketball

Led the Wildcats in scoring (15.4), rebounding (8.1) and steals (89) last season. Scored 26 points in a season-ending 49-39 loss to eventual champion John Burroughs in the Class 4 District 6 championship game. Had 15 successive double-digit scoring games from Jan. 12-Feb. 22. Signed with Texas State University in San Marcos.

News