Kane helps Westminster muscle past St. Dominic for first win of season

O'FALLON, Mo. — Westminster sophomore Addie Kane doesn't mind getting up at 5 a.m. on a regular basis.

Her father, Steve, is not so keen on the idea of rising early and driving his daughter to school so she can work on her shooting skills.

"Sometimes it's a little tough on me," Steve said. "But not her."

Kane has parlayed those early morning shooting sessions into a strong start to the young campaign.

The 5-foot-11-inch forward scored a game-high 20 points, including nine during crunch time, to lead the Wildcats to a 47-40 win over St. Dominic on Friday in a non-league girls basketball affair in St. Charles County.

Kane's muscle work near the basket helped her team take control down the stretch.

"She came to me towards the end of last year and said, 'I want to play more, I want to do more,' " Westminster coach Kat Martin said. "So she worked all summer and fall. She's literally in the gym all the time. "

Including the early morning hours when most people are just getting up.

"There are some times when it's really difficult," Kane said. "But I like to prioritize. Whenever you have a goal of getting to the next level, you do anything you can to achieve that."

Kane will shoot and work on post moves with her father in the near empty gym from 5:30 until 6:45.

Then it's time for her to get ready for school.

"At least three or four times every week," Kane said. "I'm getting used to it now."

Martin, a former assistant coach at St. Louis University, can see the results.

"She's just really turned herself into a go-to player," Martin said.

Kane scored 14 points in the second half and nine over the game's final 5 minutes and 49 seconds. She kick-started an 8-2 run that pushed a two-point lead to 41-33.

"We need her to come through in the paint," said Westminster senior Julia Coleman, who added 12 points. "She did that tonight."

Kane capped off the blitz with the biggest play of the night. She took a pass at the foul line, put her head down, plowed her way to the basket and deftly put the ball off the glass and in the hoop. She was fouled on the bullish drive and sank the free throw for an old-fashioned 3-point play that pushed the lead to eight with 4:22 left.

Just two minutes later, Kane scored again from close range to keep the Crusaders (3-2) at bay.

Kane, who had seven points and four rebounds in a district win over Visitation last season, completed her career-best night by hitting a pair of foul shots with 6 ticks on the clock.

The Wildcats (1-2) dropped their first two contests to Eureka and Lutheran St. Charles. They wanted to make sure that losing didn't become a habit.

"Those first two games we were finding our chemistry and trying to figure out how to play together," Coleman said.

Westminster senior Sydney Bradley, who has been known to join Kane every so often in those morning sessions, added nine points. Freshman guard Addi Drumm chipped in with six points including a huge fourth-quarter foul shot.

St. Dominic rallied from an early 10-2 deficit to take a pair of one-point leads late in the third quarter. Sophomore Madison Lynch triggered the charge with 17 points. Her foul shot gave her team a 27-26 lead.

Westminster responded with seven unanswered points including layups off steals by Bradley and Drumm.

Anna Burcham brought the Crusaders to within 35-33 with a coast-to-coast layup early in the final period.

That set the stage for the eight point game-changing salvo. Kane, who also hit a 3-pointer at the halftime buzzer, sank two free throws and Coleman followed by drilling one of two at the line. Kane then took the game over with two big-time drives to the hoop.

The Westminster defense shined in the fourth period as well forcing six miscues.

"We played hard, but we just made too many turnovers," St. Dominic coach Justin Wilmes said. "I'm not one for moral victories and there's a lot on our end that we can clean up. But we're seeing progress. Our goal is not to peak now, but to peak at the end of the year."

Westminster 47, St. Dominic 40