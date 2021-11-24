Keel finds range as O'Fallon rolls past Alton Marquette in Shootout Series

Keel triggered an 8-0 spurt in a 57-second span in the first quarter to put the hosts in control early. She canned a shot from the right baseline to push the lead to 11-3. Just 37 seconds later, Keel hit one from the opposite baseline. Sophomore Ma'Chilah Vinson followed with a layup to complete the blitz.

The 5-foot-6 inch Keel added two more 3s in the third quarter.

"My dad has helped me a lot with my shot over the years," Keel said. "I've been listening to him more recently."

Just not Wednesday.

"I was just feeling it," Keel said. "I knew they'd eventually start falling for me."

Keel and junior forward Zsana Hawkins took center stage in the win over Marquette. Hawkins, a 5-foot-11 force inside, tallied a game-high 18 points. She was virtually unstoppable once she got the ball in close to the basket.

"We're going to need games like today from her this season," Knolhoff said.

Hawkins scored five baskets in the first half, including two in the opening period when the contest was still up for grabs.

"I was just running the floor and they got the ball to me," Hawkins said.