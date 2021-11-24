Keel finds range as O'Fallon rolls past Alton Marquette in Shootout Series

O'FALLON, Ill. — Klaire Keel believes it might be time to end her pre-game practice sessions with her father, Joel.
The O'Fallon High senior guard normally begins game day with a quick 30-minute trip to the local YMCA to get in some shots under the watchful eye of dad.
The duo skipped the brief workout Wednesday, mainly because the Panthers had two games scheduled in the Southern Illinois Shootout Series, including an 11:30 a.m. contest against Hazelwood Central.
"Just didn't have the time," Klaire conceded.
Actually, maybe that extra work is doing more harm than good.
Keel broke out of a 3-point shooting slump by drilling a pair of early triples to kick-start O'Fallon to a 67-37 win over Alton Marquette in the final game of the two-day, 13-contest shootout at Panther Dome.
O'Fallon (5-0) began the day with a 71-31 win over Central.
Keel, who entered play with just two 3-pointers in 10 attempts this season, caught fire in the nightcap drilling four long-range bombs to finish with 12 points.
"She's our shooter and shooters shoot," O'Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said. "Sometimes it doesn't fall. I just told her not to think about it too much and, if you get the shot, keep taking it."
Keel triggered an 8-0 spurt in a 57-second span in the first quarter to put the hosts in control early. She canned a shot from the right baseline to push the lead to 11-3. Just 37 seconds later, Keel hit one from the opposite baseline. Sophomore Ma'Chilah Vinson followed with a layup to complete the blitz.
The 5-foot-6 inch Keel added two more 3s in the third quarter.
"My dad has helped me a lot with my shot over the years," Keel said. "I've been listening to him more recently."
Just not Wednesday.
"I was just feeling it," Keel said. "I knew they'd eventually start falling for me."
Keel and junior forward Zsana Hawkins took center stage in the win over Marquette. Hawkins, a 5-foot-11 force inside, tallied a game-high 18 points. She was virtually unstoppable once she got the ball in close to the basket.
"We're going to need games like today from her this season," Knolhoff said.
Hawkins scored five baskets in the first half, including two in the opening period when the contest was still up for grabs.
"I was just running the floor and they got the ball to me," Hawkins said.
The Panthers sport an extremely deep team. Knolhoff uses a 10-player rotation and has sent a different starting lineup to the floor in every game so far this season. He likes to make full lineup changes during a game and sent in five different players on five different occasions Wednesday.
"It's really like we have 10 starters," explained Keel.
O'Fallon lost three key starters from last year's 13-2 team that lost to Edwardsville in the Southwestern Conference championship game during the truncated season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Included among the graduation losses was Emelia Bell, a 6-footer who averaged 15.7 points and 8.9 rebounds.
Yet this is not a rebuilding year, according to Knolhoff.
"I'm not speaking for everyone, but a lot of people assumed we'd be down this year," the coach said. "We didn't know about our underclassmen because they didn't get to play many (junior varsity) games last season due to COVID. We're young and inexperienced. But, I feel like we just basically reloaded."
The Panthers already have posted signature wins over Highland and Chicagoland toughie Whitney Young this season.
"We just want to prove that we can play and that we're getting better," Keel said.
Shannon Dowell had 15 points and Rhylea Johnson added 11 points in the win over Hazelwood Central (0-4).
Alton Marquette (3-2), a smaller Class 2A school, downed Belleville West 54-46 earlier in the day behind 15 points from Jillian Nelson. West is a Class 4A school.
Explorers coach Lee Green specifically entered his squad in the large-school tournament in order to get his charges prepared for the postseason.