Khoury's rare five-point possession helps Columbia edge Roxana

WATERLOO — Ava Khoury experienced something on the basketball court Tuesday night few players ever have.
In a tie game, the Columbia junior made the most of one possession by coming away with five points to put the Eagles up for good in a 43-35 victory over Roxana in the opening round of the 23rd annual Candy Cane Classic Tuesday at Gibault.
“I've never done that before — ever,” Khoury said. “I just tried to come through for my team the best I can and to be able to do something like that was fun.”
Columbia (5-5) advanced to face Wood River in a semifinal at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Eagles have won the last three Candy Cane Classic titles.
With 2 minutes and 50 seconds to play in the third quarter, Khoury started one of the rarest possessions with a layup to break a 23-all deadlock.
Khoury was fouled on the play but missed her free-throw attempt. The 6-foot-2 center rebounded her own miss and drew another foul while sinking her putback. Khoury then made the ensuing free throw to complete the unusual feat and put Columbia up 28-23 with 2:46 to play.
Khoury and Columbia freshman guard Karsen Jany helped the Eagles pull away for good.
Jany scored a team-high 13 points, hitting on a multitude of mid-range and perimeter jumpers while Khoury ruled the paint and finished with 11.
“The girls are starting to realize that we have some size and that's our go to, that's our M.O.,” Columbia coach Scott Germain said. “Karsen, I don't want to put too much pressure on her because she's a freshman, but she's spent a lot of time in the gym and she can knock down shots. That's a credit to her.”
Roxana (3-4) didn't go down without a fight against a much taller opponent.
“I thought we defended their size pretty decently,” Roxana coach Brian Diskin said. “They kind of hurt us on the boards. It just shows us we've got things we've got to keep working on.”
Columbia outscored Roxana 15-9 in the third quarter and 25-19 in the second half to hold off the Shells and break a two-game losing streak.
“I think that we're starting to gel now,” Khoury said. “We've got a lot of things to work on. I've got a lot of things to work on. I think things are only going to get better.”
Senior guard Kiley Winfree led Roxana with 13 points while sophomore forward Alyssa Luck and senior guard Cloe Copeland each added eight points.
“We've played some very good teams so far and that's only going to make us better,” Germain said. “I believe there are four or five teams on our schedule that we've already played that are going to win 20 games this season. That's saying something when a team wins 20 games in a season. We've played opponents like that and it will only make us better. The girls are working hard and that work is starting to pay off.”