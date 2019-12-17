Khoury's rare five-point possession helps Columbia edge Roxana

“The girls are starting to realize that we have some size and that's our go to, that's our M.O.,” Columbia coach Scott Germain said. “Karsen, I don't want to put too much pressure on her because she's a freshman, but she's spent a lot of time in the gym and she can knock down shots. That's a credit to her.”

Roxana (3-4) didn't go down without a fight against a much taller opponent.

“I thought we defended their size pretty decently,” Roxana coach Brian Diskin said. “They kind of hurt us on the boards. It just shows us we've got things we've got to keep working on.”

Columbia outscored Roxana 15-9 in the third quarter and 25-19 in the second half to hold off the Shells and break a two-game losing streak.

“I think that we're starting to gel now,” Khoury said. “We've got a lot of things to work on. I've got a lot of things to work on. I think things are only going to get better.”

Senior guard Kiley Winfree led Roxana with 13 points while sophomore forward Alyssa Luck and senior guard Cloe Copeland each added eight points.

“We've played some very good teams so far and that's only going to make us better,” Germain said. “I believe there are four or five teams on our schedule that we've already played that are going to win 20 games this season. That's saying something when a team wins 20 games in a season. We've played opponents like that and it will only make us better. The girls are working hard and that work is starting to pay off.”