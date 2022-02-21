King leads early onslaught as Parkway West holds off rival Parkway Central

CHESTERFIELD — Parkway West junior winger Tyler King was staring at a dream opportunity.

King crashed the boards after a miss by a teammate bounced straight into the air during the first quarter of Monday's boys basketball contest against rival Parkway Central.

The 6-foot-2 skyscraper snared the ball in mid-air and prepared to slam it down.

"I wanted it," King said. "It just didn't happen."

The ball bounced with a clank off the back iron, ending a potential highlight-reel dunk in front of an enthusiastic home crowd that was ready to erupt.

That's about the only thing that went wrong for King on this afternoon.

King tallied a game-high 24 points, including a key 14-point first-half explosion, to kick-start the Longhorns to a 55-45 victory.

West (22-2), which has won six in a row and 14 of its last 15, clinched the Suburban Conference Red Pool championship with the triumph. It will try and go for a clean 7-0 sweep of league opponents when it hosts Mehlville on Thursday.

King, who is averaging a team-best 15.7 points per game, has contributed several rim-rattling dunks this season.

But he really wanted to add another one to his repertoire before the regular season closes.

Parkway West senior Tre Bell added 15 points to the winning attack.

King, who pumped in a career-high 30 points in a win over Kirkwood last month, has displayed the ability to take over a game at times. He scored 14 of the Longhorns' first 24 points in helping his club out to a 24-10 lead at the break. A King triple just 17 seconds into the third period pushed the advantage to 27-13.

"When he's feeling it, he's tough," West coach John Wright said. "He was certainly on. When he's on like that, it's hard for (opponents) to just focus on him because we've got other guys that we can look to."

Sam Smout added eight points for West, which used a strong defensive effort to take control over the opening 16 minutes.

Central (16-9) managed just six points during the game's first 12 minutes and 8 seconds while the hosts rolled out to a 19-6 lead.

"We knew this was a big game, we wanted to be conference champion," King said. "Everyone helped the other guy out and it worked out pretty good."

Added Bell, "For us, defense makes our offense."

The Colts struggled offensively in the first half, but managed to make a pair of serious runs in the fourth quarter.

Smout's layup pumped the West advantage to 29-13 with just over six minutes left in the third period. But Central slowly chipped away at the deficit and finally got to within 36-30 on a basket by Christian Pollard just 63 seconds into the final period.

Bell provided an answer with a driving layup and Brady Kuehl hit a pair of free throws to push the lead back into double digits.

Central had one last run, chopping a 50-36 deficit to seven with a 7-0 blitz.

King then silenced the rally by sinking three of four foul shots in the closing 39 seconds.

"We've shown the ability to come from behind," Central coach Aaron Mueller said. "At the start, they got us on our heels and we weren't aggressive enough. My guys, they have a lot of heart. They never stop fighting."

West would be unbeaten were it not for losses to De Smet on Dec. 28 (77-39) and Jan. 28 (74-50).

The Longhorns appear to be peaking at the right time, although King says there is still room for improvement.

"Winning this conference (title) gives us a little momentum," King said. "But we can't stop working. We've got more to do."

Pollard led Central with 13 points.

STLHighSchoolSports.com is the most comprehensive source of stats, scores and stories from any and all area high schools. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.