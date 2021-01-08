King sisters help St. Charles continue GAC tournament dominance

"I just wasn't interested before," Alyssa said. "But watching all the fun my brother and sister were having, I said, 'Let's give it a try.' "

St. Charles assistant coach Kevin Dill was overjoyed by the decision.

"She just came around and realized this would be a good experience for her," Dill said. "Last year she was a state qualifier and that got her to work even harder over the summer.

"Now, she's an accomplished wrester."

Alyssa executed a perfect arm drag with just 19 seconds left to post a 2-0 win over Fort Zumwalt North sophomore Courtnee Hoff.

"Just waiting to make my move," Alyssa said.

Alyssa improved to 16-0 with 14 pins. The match Friday was her closest of the season.

Sabrina continued the King sister dominance just more than 40 minutes later by pinning Elektra Lowe of Liberty in 1 minute and 32 seconds. Sabrina is 16-0 with 15 pins. Her other win came via injury forfeit.

"This is a good bonding thing for me and my sister too," Sabrina said. "It's great that we're both doing pretty well."