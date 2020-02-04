Kirk, Hazelwood Central keep rolling in victory against Pattonville

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Jakayla Kirk's role Tuesday was reduced to that of a spectator.

For the final nine-plus minutes of Hazelwood Central's 59-26 girls basketball win at Pattonville, Kirk sat on the bench cheering on her teammates after she'd done plenty to help earn the victory.

Kirk, a senior guard, got plenty of "oohs" and "ahhs" from the crowd for her body of work, including a 22-point performance. But it was the screaming ovation Kirk gave senior teammate Christina Richards' late basket that had her really excited.

“I like to see my team happy and having fun when it plays,” Kirk said. “It means things are going really well.”

Hazelwood Central (13-8), which won the Hillsboro Tournament last week, won its won its fourth consecutive game.

Hawks coach Chantell Polk said Kirk, who entered the game averaging 17.4 points and hit her season average by early in the third quarter, has done a lot to help the team score consistently after having trouble finding points early in the season.

Hazelwood Central scored 45 points or fewer in four of their first five losses.