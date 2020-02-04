Kirk, Hazelwood Central keep rolling in victory against Pattonville

MARYLAND HEIGHTS — Jakayla Kirk's role Tuesday was reduced to that of a spectator.
For the final nine-plus minutes of Hazelwood Central's 59-26 girls basketball win at Pattonville, Kirk sat on the bench cheering on her teammates after she'd done plenty to help earn the victory.
Kirk, a senior guard, got plenty of "oohs" and "ahhs" from the crowd for her body of work, including a 22-point performance. But it was the screaming ovation Kirk gave senior teammate Christina Richards' late basket that had her really excited.
“I like to see my team happy and having fun when it plays,” Kirk said. “It means things are going really well.”
Hazelwood Central (13-8), which won the Hillsboro Tournament last week, won its won its fourth consecutive game.
Hawks coach Chantell Polk said Kirk, who entered the game averaging 17.4 points and hit her season average by early in the third quarter, has done a lot to help the team score consistently after having trouble finding points early in the season.
Hazelwood Central scored 45 points or fewer in four of their first five losses.
“We've progressed from when we weren't scoring," Polk said. "We're finding our rhythm and I'm ecstatic. I can't complain. For any coach, it's what you dream to have from your dominant person, to be able to miss a quarter and still win and let everyone touch the ball.”
Kirk said Central has added to its always-tough defensive efforts with an offense that is averaging right at the 59 points it scored Tuesday.
And with five regular season games left, she said the sky is the limit.
“I really think we've all worked hard and have come far,” Kirk said. “I really like the way things are going for us. We know we have to keep working hard, though.”
In addition to Kirk's effort, Central got 12 points from junior guard Tristan Stith and 10 from senior guard Sydney Dukes.
Senior guard Kelsey Mack led Pattonville (8-10) with 13 points and freshman guard Cami Stacker added eight.
“If you look at our roster, we are a young team,” first-year Pattonville coach Donald Boyce said. “We have to learn to play hard for 32 minutes. We have some spurts where we check out, mentally. That's a part of being young sometimes. Not to make any excuses, but that's part of the growing pains. Central is a good team, they play hard and we're looking forward to seeing them again.”