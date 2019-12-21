You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Kirk leads Hazelwood Central past Webster Groves
0 comments

Kirk leads Hazelwood Central past Webster Groves

Subscribe: Just $3 for 3 months

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Jakayla Kirk has never been a fan of lifting weights as a pre-game preparation tool.

“I absolutely hate the weight room because it's my least favorite thing about getting ready to play,” she said. “I understand the need for it - but I hate it.”

Kirk might dislike the extra work - but it paid big-time dividends on Saturday.

The 5-foot-10-inch senior scored 21 points to help the Hawks to a 65-30 win over Webster Groves in the opening round of the 45th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament.

Kirk scored in a myriad of ways. Her drives to the basket and outside jumpers proved to be deadly. Plus, she hit nine of 11 free throws.

“Jakayla's role is to lead the team and take over games and that's just what she does,” Central coach Chantell Polk said. “I feel she doesn't get enough credit. I think she is the top post player in the area and she is also one of the top guards in the area.”

Kirk has been working hard in hopes of reaching the next level.

“I've talked to Division I schools, like Lamar, and a bunch of other schools at all different levels,” Kirk said. “I know that if I work hard, it not only helps the team succeed, it makes sure that they (more offers) come.”

Central will face the tournament's top seed, Incarnate Word (7-1), at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 26.

Kirk is currently averaging a team-high 15.4 points and 7.7 rebounds for Central, which improved to 4-3.

The Hawks forced a bevy of turnovers and rolled out to a 40-9 lead in the first half.

“The goal is to return this program into the defensive powerhouse it has been,” Polk said. “I'm extremely happy by how well we played on defense today. We're working hard to becoming again what we once were.”

Senior guard Sydney Dukes and junior post J'lessa Jordan added 13 points each for the winners.

Sophomore forward Eliza Maupin paced Webster Groves (1-3) with 14 points.

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports