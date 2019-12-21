Kirk leads Hazelwood Central past Webster Groves

Hazelwood Central's Jakayla Kirk puts up a three pointer during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo. Gordon Radford | Special to STLhighschoolsports.com
Webster Groves' Ja'mise Bailey drives past Hazelwood Central's Tristan Stith during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
Webster Groves' Sophia Nittinger tries to corral a rebound during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
Hazelwood Central coach Chantell Polk calls out a play during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
Webster Groves' Jenna Clark leaps for an errant pass during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
Webster Groves' Gabriela Moore brings the ball to mid court during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
Webster Groves' Gabriela Moore puts up a jumper over Hazelwood Central's Nariyah Simmons during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
Hazelwood Central's Jakayla Kirk blocks a shot from Webster Groves' Eliza Maupin during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
Webster Groves' Ellie Paloucek works the ball under the basket during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
Hazelwood Central's Sydney Dukes brings in a rebound during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
Webster Groves' Ja'mise Bailey charges towards the basket during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
Hazelwood Central's Tristan Stith puts up a shot during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
Webster Groves Coach Josh Spuhl watches his team during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
Hazelwood Central's Sydney Dukes looks for a shot during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
Hazelwood Central's Jakayla Kirk gets past Webster Groves' Gabriela Moore during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
Hazelwood Central's Tristan Stith drives the lane during a girls championship basketball game of the 44th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Visitation Academy in Town & Country, Mo.
TOWN AND COUNTRY — Jakayla Kirk has never been a fan of lifting weights as a pre-game preparation tool.
“I absolutely hate the weight room because it's my least favorite thing about getting ready to play,” she said. “I understand the need for it - but I hate it.”
Kirk might dislike the extra work - but it paid big-time dividends on Saturday.
The 5-foot-10-inch senior scored 21 points to help the Hawks to a 65-30 win over Webster Groves in the opening round of the 45th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament.
Kirk scored in a myriad of ways. Her drives to the basket and outside jumpers proved to be deadly. Plus, she hit nine of 11 free throws.
“Jakayla's role is to lead the team and take over games and that's just what she does,” Central coach Chantell Polk said. “I feel she doesn't get enough credit. I think she is the top post player in the area and she is also one of the top guards in the area.”
Kirk has been working hard in hopes of reaching the next level.
“I've talked to Division I schools, like Lamar, and a bunch of other schools at all different levels,” Kirk said. “I know that if I work hard, it not only helps the team succeed, it makes sure that they (more offers) come.”