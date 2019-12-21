Kirk leads Hazelwood Central past Webster Groves

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Jakayla Kirk has never been a fan of lifting weights as a pre-game preparation tool.

“I absolutely hate the weight room because it's my least favorite thing about getting ready to play,” she said. “I understand the need for it - but I hate it.”

Kirk might dislike the extra work - but it paid big-time dividends on Saturday.

The 5-foot-10-inch senior scored 21 points to help the Hawks to a 65-30 win over Webster Groves in the opening round of the 45th annual Visitation Christmas Tournament.

Kirk scored in a myriad of ways. Her drives to the basket and outside jumpers proved to be deadly. Plus, she hit nine of 11 free throws.

“Jakayla's role is to lead the team and take over games and that's just what she does,” Central coach Chantell Polk said. “I feel she doesn't get enough credit. I think she is the top post player in the area and she is also one of the top guards in the area.”

Kirk has been working hard in hopes of reaching the next level.