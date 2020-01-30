Kirkwood clamps down on defense to knock off Miller Career in Lindbergh final

SAPPINGTON — Natalie Bruns likes her new role on the Kirkwood High girls basketball team.
The 6-footer is no longer the "focal point" of the offense.
"That's the way it might have been earlier in the year," Bruns said. "Not anymore."
Bruns did her usual damage, but received plenty of help from her teammates on Thursday as the Pioneers exploded down the stretch for a 45-35 win over Miller Career in the championship game of the Lindbergh Tournament.
Kirkwood (17-3) won for the 11th time in the last 12 games with one of its strongest defensive efforts of the season.
The Pioneers held Miller Career (14-4) without a field goal in the final period on 0-for-7 shooting. They closed the contest on a 14-3 run over the final 5 minutes and 23 seconds.
Bruns, who came into the night averaging 17.5 points and 7.3 rebounds per game, helped trigger the stretch run with a pair of assists to senior winger Rylee Mulvaney, who finished with a team-high 13 points.
Her back-to-back baskets early in the final period came in a 55-second span and helped erase a 31-27 deficit.
Seconds later, the Pioneers took off with 10 unanswered points that helped them take control.
"We just did the little things that all added up," Kirkwood coach Monica Tritz said. "The defense was good and at the other end we got aggressive and started going to the hole."
Miller Career, which began the final period with a 31-27 advantage, took a 32-31 lead on a free throw by Rayn Tally early in the final period.
"I think we just wore down a little," Phoenix coach Darrin White said. "We just couldn't get a rhythm in the second half. We got out to a decent start. Then it kind of went away from us."'
Kate Jozwiakowski and Bruns added 11 points each to the winning attack. Tara Behnam chipped in with 10 points.
Earlier in the season, Bruns was forced to carry a good majority of the offensive load. But as the season has gone along, her teammates have stepped up, each taking turns. Jozwiakowski poured in 22 points in a 51-45 win over Eureka on Jan. 6.
Others have added similar efforts over the past few weeks.
Bruns, who is headed to New York University, says she received just as big a thrill from her two fourth-quarter assists as she did from her four first-half baskets. She scored nine points in a row to stake her team to a 17-10 lead.
"Lately we've all been on the same page," Bruns said. "Making difficult passes, doing whatever it takes."
Mulvaney agreed, "It just shows that now we have the chemistry as team that we were hoping to get."
Jozwiakowski sank a pair of free throws to put the Pioneers up 33-32 with 5:23 left. Behnam followed with a stick-back before Mulvaney scored on an old-fashioned three-point play to pump the lead to 38-32.
"That one felt good," Mulvaney said.
Jozwiakowski added another conventional three-point play for a 41-32 cushion.
Miller Career climbed to within 42-35 on a free throw from Tally. But Bruns and Jozwiakowski added foul shots in the final 1:55 to nail down the triumph.
"We have a lot of work to do before February," Tritz said. "But I was happy with this effort."
Miller Career, which finished fourth in Class 4 the last two seasons, built up a 31-27 lead on a 3-pointer by Kelsey Harris late in the third period.
Senior Antuanae Garrett led the Phoenix with 13 points.