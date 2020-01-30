Kirkwood clamps down on defense to knock off Miller Career in Lindbergh final

Miller Career, which began the final period with a 31-27 advantage, took a 32-31 lead on a free throw by Rayn Tally early in the final period.

"I think we just wore down a little," Phoenix coach Darrin White said. "We just couldn't get a rhythm in the second half. We got out to a decent start. Then it kind of went away from us."'

Kate Jozwiakowski and Bruns added 11 points each to the winning attack. Tara Behnam chipped in with 10 points.

Earlier in the season, Bruns was forced to carry a good majority of the offensive load. But as the season has gone along, her teammates have stepped up, each taking turns. Jozwiakowski poured in 22 points in a 51-45 win over Eureka on Jan. 6.

Others have added similar efforts over the past few weeks.

Bruns, who is headed to New York University, says she received just as big a thrill from her two fourth-quarter assists as she did from her four first-half baskets. She scored nine points in a row to stake her team to a 17-10 lead.

"Lately we've all been on the same page," Bruns said. "Making difficult passes, doing whatever it takes."

Mulvaney agreed, "It just shows that now we have the chemistry as team that we were hoping to get."