Kisgen comes to rescue to lead Freeburg into regional title game

Kisgen scored 20 of the Midgets' first 49 points and was removed from the game midway through the final period after her team had built up a large lead. She added five steals and also grabbed three rebounds despite being the smallest player on the court.

Plus, Kisgen hit all seven of her foul shots.

"Everyone works well together and we all know when it's time to step up," Kisgen said. "The best part is we recognize when our roles need to change."

Kisgen helped lift the Midgets out of an early slumber. They missed their first five shots and turned the ball over twice on their first six possessions to dig an early 4-0 hole.

But Kisgen, with help from Eichenlaub, who added 12 points, kicked started a 13-0 run that put Freeburg back on the right path.

The dymanic duo combined for all of the points in the blitz, which was completed in 3 minutes and 41 seconds.

Schwemmer drilled a 3-pointer to start the second period. Mya Gebke, who added 10 points, followed with a basket and Kisgen scored on a driving layup to push the lead to 20-9.

Columbia (11-17) climbed to within seven points on free throws from Taylor Holten and Kelsey Ohlendorf.