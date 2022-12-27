Kisgen guides Freeburg past Nashville, into quarterfinal round of Mascoutah Invitational

MASCOUTAH — Kylie Kisgen wore her battle scar with pride.

The Freeburg High senior guard suffered a deep scratch over her left eye in the first quarter of the Midgets 45-29 win over Nashville on Tuesday night.

"It makes her look intimidating," explained senior teammate Natalie Peterson.

Kisgen didn't need the puffy red mark to scare the Hornets.

Her outside shooting touch did the trick.

Kisgen hit a pair of 3-point shots in the first 64 seconds of the contest to help the Midgets to their seventh successive victory.

Freeburg (10-4) will take on Vashon (6-1) in the quarterfinal round of the Mascoutah Invitational at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Kisgen, who as a libero helped the Midgets volleyball team to a fourth-place performance at the Class 2A state tournament, finished with 14 points.

Peterson also had 14 points in addition to a team-high eight rebounds.

It was Peterson who first noticed that Kisgen was cut and would need to be removed from the contest.

"I just told her, you're bleeding, you better take care of it," Peterson said.

Kisgen left the game for a couple minutes.

She returned stronger than ever.

"She's our floor general, we need her out there," Freeburg coach Bethany McQuiston said. "She's so tough, nothing bothers her."

Including a cut near the eye.

"I don't even know how it happened or when it happened," Kisgen said. "All of sudden, I had to go out and get it fixed."

Kisgen is the leader of an athletic group that features three standout volleyball players.

Senior Maleah Blomenkamp helped the softball team to a second-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament last spring.

Plus, this group is highly intelligent. Kisgen and Peterson carry 5.1 grade-point averages on a weighted 5.0 scale. McQuestion says every player on the roster is on the honor roll.

"They like to think they're smarter than me," McQuestion joked. "Sometimes, they think too much out there. I tell them, 'don't think, just play.'"

Peterson says McQuestion holds the players to a high academic standard.

"Sometimes in practice, someone will say something and she'll stop and tell them, 'that's not correct grammar,''' Peterson said.

Team intelligence was clicking on all cylinders against Nashville (8-4).

Kisgen got things started with her long-range bombs before Peterson took over inside. Bella Borja, a volleyball hitter, added a pair of free throws to set the stage for a triple from sophomore Aubrie Peterson that pumped the lead to 13-4.

Nashville climbed to within 13-11 before the Midgets closed the half with an 11-4 blitz over the final 6 minutes and 4 seconds. Borja sank a pair of foul shots and Natalie Peterson chipped in with a nifty hook shot from the lane for a 24-15 cushion.

Natalie Peterson began the second half with a pair of short jumpers in a 19-second span to essentially put the game away.

The Hornets never got closer than to within 12 points the rest of the way.

Emma Behrmann led Nashville with 10 points.

"We just turned the ball over too many times," Nashville coach Doug Althoff said. "We're young, we're going to make mistakes. But we'll bounce back."

Freeburg senior Ellie Range led a strong defensive effort. The Midgets held Nashville scoreless over the game's opening 4:38 and also began the second half with a blanking of 3:01.

McQuestion, who has appeared in a Taylor Swift video, hopes the final four runs by the volleyball and softball teams pay dividends come February.

"These girls are good athletes," McQuestion said. "They know a lot about winning and it shows."

Mascoutah Invitational, first round: Freeburg 45, Nashville 29