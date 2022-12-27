Kisgen guides Freeburg past Nashville, into quarterfinal round of Mascoutah Invitational

Freeburg's Kylie Kisgen (right) takes a short shot along the baseline over Nashville's Korbi Rhine during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Natalie Peterson (12) drives down low betweern Nashville's Colleen Jahnke (left) and Korbi Rhine for a shot during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Aubrie Peterson (0) shoots over Nashville's Colleen Jahnke (51) and Emma Behrmann (33) during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Natalie Peterson (12) is fouled as she goes up for a shot down low against Nashville's Korbi Rhine (right) during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg girls basketball coach Bethany McQuiston watches play during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Nashville's Reese Varel (20) fouls Freeburg's Maleah Blomenkamp underneath the basket during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Kylie Kisgen brings the ball up the court against the Nashville defense during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Nashville's Emma Behrmann (33) and Freeburg's Kylie Kisgen dive on the floor for a loose ball during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Aubrie Peterson (0) loses control of the ball as she drives baseline past Nashville's Baylie Newman during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Maleah Blomenkamp (center) puts up a shot between Nashville's Avery Reeder (left) and Abby Knepp during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Nashville's Emma Behrmann (second from right) comes down with a rebound in front of teammate Baylie Newman (second from left) as Freeburg's Aubrie Peterson (0) and Natalie Peterson look on during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Bella Borja (front) falls down after scrambling on the floor for the ball during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game against Nashville on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Nashville's Hope Liszewski (right) dribbles as Freeburg's Kylie Kisgen defends during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Ellie Range (left) and Nashville's Reese Varel brace for a rebound during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Maleah Blomenkamp (24) has her shot blocked and is fouled by Nashville's Reese Varel during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Natalie Peterson shoots a free throw during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game against Nashville on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Kylie Kisgen looks over the Nashville defense as she brings the ball up the court during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Maleah Blomenkamp draws a foul as she puts up a shot down low during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game against Nashville on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Peterson also had 14 points in addition to a team-high eight rebounds.
It was Peterson who first noticed that Kisgen was cut and would need to be removed from the contest.
"I just told her, you're bleeding, you better take care of it," Peterson said.
Kisgen left the game for a couple minutes.
She returned stronger than ever.
"She's our floor general, we need her out there," Freeburg coach Bethany McQuiston said. "She's so tough, nothing bothers her."
Including a cut near the eye.
"I don't even know how it happened or when it happened," Kisgen said. "All of sudden, I had to go out and get it fixed."
Kisgen is the leader of an athletic group that features three standout volleyball players.
Senior Maleah Blomenkamp helped the softball team to a second-place finish at the Class 2A state tournament last spring.
Plus, this group is highly intelligent. Kisgen and Peterson carry 5.1 grade-point averages on a weighted 5.0 scale. McQuestion says every player on the roster is on the honor roll.
"They like to think they're smarter than me," McQuestion joked. "Sometimes, they think too much out there. I tell them, 'don't think, just play.'"
Peterson says McQuestion holds the players to a high academic standard.
"Sometimes in practice, someone will say something and she'll stop and tell them, 'that's not correct grammar,''' Peterson said.
Team intelligence was clicking on all cylinders against Nashville (8-4).
Kisgen got things started with her long-range bombs before Peterson took over inside. Bella Borja, a volleyball hitter, added a pair of free throws to set the stage for a triple from sophomore Aubrie Peterson that pumped the lead to 13-4.
Nashville climbed to within 13-11 before the Midgets closed the half with an 11-4 blitz over the final 6 minutes and 4 seconds. Borja sank a pair of foul shots and Natalie Peterson chipped in with a nifty hook shot from the lane for a 24-15 cushion.
Natalie Peterson began the second half with a pair of short jumpers in a 19-second span to essentially put the game away.
The Hornets never got closer than to within 12 points the rest of the way.
Emma Behrmann led Nashville with 10 points.
"We just turned the ball over too many times," Nashville coach Doug Althoff said. "We're young, we're going to make mistakes. But we'll bounce back."
Freeburg senior Ellie Range led a strong defensive effort. The Midgets held Nashville scoreless over the game's opening 4:38 and also began the second half with a blanking of 3:01.
McQuestion, who has appeared in a Taylor Swift video, hopes the final four runs by the volleyball and softball teams pay dividends come February.
"These girls are good athletes," McQuestion said. "They know a lot about winning and it shows."
Mascoutah Invitational, first round: Freeburg 45, Nashville 29
ORCHARD FARM — Meghan Bradley would love to be a starter on the Ursuline basketball team.
1 of 18
Freeburg's Kylie Kisgen (right) takes a short shot along the baseline over Nashville's Korbi Rhine during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Natalie Peterson (12) drives down low betweern Nashville's Colleen Jahnke (left) and Korbi Rhine for a shot during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Aubrie Peterson (0) shoots over Nashville's Colleen Jahnke (51) and Emma Behrmann (33) during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Natalie Peterson (12) is fouled as she goes up for a shot down low against Nashville's Korbi Rhine (right) during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg girls basketball coach Bethany McQuiston watches play during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Nashville's Reese Varel (20) fouls Freeburg's Maleah Blomenkamp underneath the basket during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Kylie Kisgen brings the ball up the court against the Nashville defense during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Nashville's Emma Behrmann (33) and Freeburg's Kylie Kisgen dive on the floor for a loose ball during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Aubrie Peterson (0) loses control of the ball as she drives baseline past Nashville's Baylie Newman during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Maleah Blomenkamp (center) puts up a shot between Nashville's Avery Reeder (left) and Abby Knepp during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Nashville's Emma Behrmann (second from right) comes down with a rebound in front of teammate Baylie Newman (second from left) as Freeburg's Aubrie Peterson (0) and Natalie Peterson look on during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Bella Borja (front) falls down after scrambling on the floor for the ball during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game against Nashville on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Nashville's Hope Liszewski (right) dribbles as Freeburg's Kylie Kisgen defends during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Ellie Range (left) and Nashville's Reese Varel brace for a rebound during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Maleah Blomenkamp (24) has her shot blocked and is fouled by Nashville's Reese Varel during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Natalie Peterson shoots a free throw during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game against Nashville on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Kylie Kisgen looks over the Nashville defense as she brings the ball up the court during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com
Freeburg's Maleah Blomenkamp draws a foul as she puts up a shot down low during a Mascoutah Girls Basketball Invitational first-round game against Nashville on Tuesday, December 27, 2022 at Mascoutah High School in Mascoutah, Ill. Paul Kopsky | STLhighschoolsports.com