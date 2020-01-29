Knutson, Collinsville muscle past Hazelwood West

COLLINSVILLE — Caite Knutson said all she had to do Wednesday was let the game come to her.
Knutson and her Collinsville girls basketball teammates utilized their size advantage before switching tactics and knocking down some outside shots in a 57-39 win over Hazelwood West at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.
A 5-foot-11 senior, Knutson said the Kahoks — Faith Liljegren, in particular — were keyed on slowing down Hazelwood West's high-scoring senior guard, Mykel Mathews. Knutson said
“We knew they were going to be a good team coming in, they have a star player (Mathews) who averages over 20 points, so it felt good to get this win,” Knutson said. “Faith had to shut her down the whole game and she did a good job. We had a plan going in to use our size and get baskets early and that worked out for us, too.”
Collinsville (12-10) won for the second consecutive day after beating East St. Louis at home Tuesday in a Southwestern Conference game.
On Wednesday against Hazelwood West, Collinsville led 17-10 by the end of the first quarter as Knutson had eight points of her game-high 22 points in the frame.
“We got some baskets inside and then it opened things up out on the outside,” Kahoks coach Lori Billy said. “That's just Caite. She's been phenomenal and she's been playing like that a lot lately."
After Knutson, Collinsville got 11 points from senior post Kristyn Mitchell and 10 from junior Astacia Bush.
The Kahoks moved to 8-2 this season when scoring 50 points or more.
They play host to O'Fallon at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in a Southwestern Conference game and play at Highland in a nonconference game at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
“The stretch we're in is a little bit hard, I'm going to be honest,” Knutson said. “But I think we finally feel like we're playing the way we should be. We've probably given up about five games we should have won. It feels good to be playing like this right now as the postseason approaches.”
Hazelwood West (8-4) was led by 17 points from Mathews.
The Wildcats had a two-game win streak snapped.
“This is the same group I've had for two years and this is what I've been preaching for two years,” Wildcats coach Kelly Russell said. “Structure and organization is key. They've got to buy in.”