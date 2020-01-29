Knutson, Collinsville muscle past Hazelwood West

COLLINSVILLE — Caite Knutson said all she had to do Wednesday was let the game come to her.

Knutson and her Collinsville girls basketball teammates utilized their size advantage before switching tactics and knocking down some outside shots in a 57-39 win over Hazelwood West at Vergil Fletcher Gymnasium.

A 5-foot-11 senior, Knutson said the Kahoks — Faith Liljegren, in particular — were keyed on slowing down Hazelwood West's high-scoring senior guard, Mykel Mathews. Knutson said

“We knew they were going to be a good team coming in, they have a star player (Mathews) who averages over 20 points, so it felt good to get this win,” Knutson said. “Faith had to shut her down the whole game and she did a good job. We had a plan going in to use our size and get baskets early and that worked out for us, too.”

Collinsville (12-10) won for the second consecutive day after beating East St. Louis at home Tuesday in a Southwestern Conference game.

On Wednesday against Hazelwood West, Collinsville led 17-10 by the end of the first quarter as Knutson had eight points of her game-high 22 points in the frame.