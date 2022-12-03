Koerkenmeier takes charge in fourth quarter to lead Mater Dei past Freeburg

BREESE — Alyssa Koerkenmeier looked angrily at her bandaged right wrist.

The Mater Dei sophomore forward was in severe pain during halftime of Saturday's non-league girls basketball game against Freeburg.

But she decided to simply ignore the throbbing.

So the 6-foot-5 inch post player tore off the tape and headed back to the court for the third quarter.

"It was effecting my shot," Koerkenmeier said of the wrap. "But when you're in the game, the pain kind of goes away. That's why I got rid of it."

The unincumbered Koerkenmeier returned to the contest and hit two huge fourth-quarter baskets to lead the Knights to a hard fought 39-31 triumph.

Mater Dei (6-1) won its fourth in a row following a 13-point loss to Alton on November 11.

Koekenmeier fell on her wrist while drawing a charge against Belleville West earlier in the week.

At first she was not sure she would be able to go against Freeburg (3-4).

Koerkenmeier did not start, but Mater Dei coach Craig Zurliene inserted her into the lineup with 5 minutes 15 seconds left in second period.

"She can definitely be a dominator," Zurliene said. "Given that she's struggling with the wrist injury we didn't play her much today. She's definitely a huge factor."

Koerkenmeyer finished with six points, five rebounds and a trio of blocks.

She provided a major injection of momentum with back-to-back jumpers in a 37-second span of the final period after Freeburg rallied from a 10-point deficit to tie the game at 28-all.

"When we need baskets, she's always there for us," said Mater Dei senior forward Madison Eversgerd, who added nine points to winning attack.

Koerkenmeier drilled an 8-footer from the center of the lane to break the tie. She then followed with a bank shot from close range.

Just two minutes later, Koerkenmeier got a rebound that led to a driving layup by Avery Trame that pushed the advantage to 34-29.

Eversgerd, Trame and Maris Zurliene hit foul shots in the final 32 seconds to seal the victory.

"We reminded the girls that they had to win the intensity battle and the hustle battle on defense," Craig Zurliene said. "Once we started to reverse the ball on offense, things started to go our way."

Koerkenmeier is still a work in progress on the offensive end. But her ability to intimidate on defense has played a key role the Knights' early-season success.

"She's taller than everyone, so we take that advantage," explained Eversgerd.

The contest was a grind-it-out affair from very beginning.

Mater Dei held Freeburg to just two field goals in the second quarter on the way to a 16-12 lead at the break.

The Knights muscled out to a 24-14 lead, thanks in part to a 3-pointer from Alexis Kampwerth and a basket from freshman Amelia Beer.

But the Midgets fought back behind the hot hand of senior Natalie Peterson, who finished with a game-high 22 points.

Mater Dei's defense took over down the stretch allowing just two field goals during a six-minute stretch at crunch time.

"The bottom line is we couldn't put the ball in the hole," Freeburg coach Bethany McQuiston said.

The Knights employ a 10-player rotation that is highlighted by a rugged, aggressive full-court press that forced seven turnovers in the final period.

"It's kind of a lot of the same girls as last year and I think we're finally starting to find each other and play well as a group," Koerkenmeier said.