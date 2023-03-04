NORMAL, Ill. — Alyssa Koerkenmeier had to do a double take.

The Mater Dei sophomore center stared in disbelief at the numbers on the video board at Redbird Arena that told of her dominant performance.

"Wow, I just did that?" Koerkenmeier questioned.

The 6-foot-5 skyscraper recorded a rare triple-double Saturday to help the Knights to their first girls basketball state championship with a 62-46 win over Byron in the Class 2A title contest on the campus of Illinois State University.

Koerkenmeier had 23 points, 14 rebounds and 10 blocks in what is believed to the be the first triple-double in girls state tournament history.

Mater Dei (27-7) put everything together down the stretch to win its last 10 games.

And Koerkenmeier led the way with two outstanding performances. She had 21 points and 12 rebounds in a semifinal round upset of defending state champion Quincy Notre Dame on Thursday.

Her rapid maturation played a key role in the championship run.

"I think she's maturing both physically and mentally at an exponential rate," Mater Dei coach Craig Zurliene said.

Senior teammate Julie Korte put it more succinctly.

"She's become a monster," Korte noted.

Koerkenmeier didn't even start at the beginning of the season. It took her a while to flip the switch after a successful volleyball campaign. She managed just seven points in her first five games.

Then the transformation began.

"I just came out and told myself, 'I'm going to do whatever I can to help my team get it done,' " Koerkenmeier said.

Koerkenmeier hit on 20 of 31 shots over the two games at Illinois State University with 15 blocks.

Her back-to-back performances not only wowed fans over the three-day tournament, but she also struck fear in the opposition.

"Give her credit, she really worked hard down low," said Byron senior Ava Kulgen, who had 12 points. "We tried to collapse on her, but it wasn't enough."

Added Bryon senior forward Ella Grundstrom, "She's one heck of a player."

Koerkenmeier completed her triple-double by blocking Kulgen's shot with just more than two minutes left in the contest.

Zurliene removed Koerkenmeier from the game with 1 minute and 12 seconds left.

That's when she got to see her eye-popping numbers on the board as she walked to bench to a standing ovation from the large Mater Dei contingent.

Thanks in part to Koerkenmeier, the Knights set a state record for blocks in a title tilt with 15. Korte and sophomore Maris Zurliene added two each.

Mater Dei freshman Amelia Beer chipped in with 13 points and eight rebounds. Korte added 11 points and seven boards. Maris Zurliene and Avery Trame also hit big baskets.

The Knights used a 9-4 run at the start of the third quarter to pump the lead to 39-28. Beer began the blitz with a basket and Korte closed it with a long-range 3-pointer.

Byron (34-3), which had won 22 games in a row, never got closer than to within eight points the rest of the way.

Mater Dei pushed the lead to 19 in the fourth period before waltzing home. The Breese-based school shot a razor-sharp 56 percent from the field including 13 of 21 in the first half.

Mater Dei lost four of five games from Jan. 18-Feb. 2, dropping decisions to toughies Alton, O'Fallon, Nashville and Class 1A champion Okawville.

The Knights bounced back with a 61-34 win over Miller Career to start the season-closing winning streak.

Yet they did not appear to be a serious title contender at the time.

Trame said an emphatic, "No," when asked if she thought her team had the ability to put together a championship run.

"We weren't expected to get this far, but we knew what we did as a team we could do it together," Beer added.

Even Koerkenmeier was somewhat skeptical.

"This is a dream, it still hasn't sunk in," she said. "I can't even imagine it. We are actually the state champions for 2A.

"It's a crazy feeling."

Illinois Class 2A state championship: Mater Dei 62, Byron 46