Kohnen fights off flu, guides Mater Dei to fifth successive regional title

"I'm not as young as I used to be," the 66-year-old Kohnen joked.

Kohnen managed to get through every single practice leading up to the game.

"He told us we couldn't get within 10 feet of him," senior guard Lainey Kramer said. "He didn't want us to get sick, too."

Kohnen slept for a couple of hours Thursday before making the trip to Macoupin County for the title tilt.

The Knights are looking to reach the state tournament for just the second time in school history. They made the quarterfinal round in 1991. It was Kohnen's first year at the helm.

Mater Dei lost to Elgin St. Edward 60-52 that year and did not make the final four. Back then, eight teams qualified for the state tournament in Champaign.

Kohnen was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015.