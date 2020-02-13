Kramer, Innes help Mater Dei to fifth successive regional championship

Kramer added a nifty assist on a basket by Claire Toennies and also recorded a steal — all in the opening 4:29.

Her early energy set the tone for a solid all-around effort.

"I knew I had to set up, especially on offense because they were leaving me wide open — which is smart," said Kramer, who finished with seven points. "I hit one early and it kind of got me going."

Kramer turned her attention to the defensive end in the second half, hounding Marquette sophomore standout Adrenna Snipes from one end of the court to the another.

Snipes finished with a game-high 18 points but only had seven over the first 20:06 when the contest was all but decided.

"She's just so tough," Mater Dei senior Shannon Lampe said of Kramer. "She could get run over by a bus and she'd bounce right back up."

Kramer wasn't the only non-scorer to break loose Thursday. Knights senior Meredith Innes tallied a season-high 13 points.

"I just seemed to knock them down more tonight," Innes said. "I had more opportunities."

The Knights' top guns, Lampe and Toennies, were forced to the background most of the night, while Kramer and Innes took their rare turns in the spotlight.