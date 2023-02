Kraus explodes for 37 points to lead Okawville past Mater Dei in small school showdown

BREESE — Haylee Bowers was not impressed.

The Okawville High girls basketball coach had just watched her junior standout Alayna Kraus pump home a career-high 37 points in a 60-50 win over Mater Dei on Wednesday night.

"I got 40 once," Bowers said with a wry smile.

Yes, Bowers, an 2009 Okawville grad, was indeed a scoring machine.

Yet so is Kraus.

The 5-foot-7-inch winger was nearly unstoppable in leading the Rockets (23-4) to their eighth win in the last nine games.

And Kraus did so with one highlight-reel shot after another.

"She was popping off," said Okawville senior Briley Rhodes, who added 12 points to the attack. "She does that in practice too — unless I'm guarding her."

Kraus took the game by the throat early and never let up. She tallied the first 11 points of the contest to stake her team to an early lead.

Then, Kraus caught fire again after Mater Dei (17-7) had trimmed a 13-point deficit to just two.

"There's nothing she can't do," said Bowers, who was known as Haylee Althoff in her playing days. "She hits (3-pointers), she hits free throws. And she knows when it's time to turn it on for us."

Kraus came into the game averaging 18.5 points per contest. She has been slowed by a foot injury, but it certainly didn't show against the Knights.

"I knew I was going to try and attack the basket," Kraus said. "That way I could get my teammates open, too."

That plan worked to perfection.

Kraus said she felt good leading up to the contest. Her excitement carried into the school day as she was ready to roll during a typing class, her final of the afternoon.

"Game day, we're always ready," Kraus said. "We were getting each other pumped up so we were ready to go."

Kraus' previous high was 26 points against O'Fallon on Dec. 28, 2021.

Bowers scored 40 points against Sparta on Dec. 4, 2008.

The Rockets took command from the outset with Kraus leading the way. They scored 15 of the game's first 17 points. Kraus had 13 and senior Megan Rennegarbe chipped in with a basket.

But Mater Dei slowly battled back behind sophomore Alyssa Koerkenmeier, who finished with a team-high 13 points.

The Knights used an 11-4 run at the start of the second half to get to within 29-27 on an old-fashioned 3-point play Koerkenmeier, who at 6-foot-5 had nine inches on the Rockets' tallest player.

But Okawville junior Raelyn Obermeier responded with a huge 3-pointer to help her team reclaim the momentum.

The Rockets closed the third quarter on a 7-2 burst. Kraus and Madisyn Wienstroer fueled the salvo.

Okawville is ranked third in state in Class 1A and has its sights set on a long postseason run after a painful super-sectional loss to Brimfield last season.

The hard-fought triumph over Mater Dei was a step in the right direction.

'We're right on the cusp of the postseason," Bowers said. "A game like this, against a team as good as Mater Dei, is only going to help us."

The Knights have lost four of five after a 16-3 start to the season.

But Koerkenmeier said the team was pleased with Wednesday's effort, except for the slow start.

"We were pretty resilient," Koerkenmeier said. "It didn't end up how we wanted. But we battled back and had a lot of good moments."

Okawville has won three in a row in the rivalry for the first time since Dec. 29, 2005 to Jan. 21, 2006.

Okawville 60, Mater Dei 50