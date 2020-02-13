Krause, Smith lead Marissa to rivalry win against New Athens for regional crown

"(The game) was a dog fight," Marissa coach Darin Degenhart said. "We thought that going into the game. The first few games were low-scoring and that's what we were expecting."

Marissa beat New Athens in three out of four meetings this season, but New Athens won 43-40 in the most recent encounter Jan. 30.

New Athens junior Madi Steward led her team with 13 points.

"They kept us away from the rim," New Athens coach Erik Hager said. "We had to run our offense so far away. We wanted to get the ball inside the post, but they rotate so well. Their ball pressure didn't make anything easy on us."

Against Marissa's suffocating defense, New Athens shot 25 percent (8-for-32) from the field and had 15 turnovers.

Still, the Yellow Jackets went on a 6-0 run to get within 20-16 before a Krause 3-pointer with 30 seconds left in the third quarter steadied Marissa.

"She's hard to guard," Degenhart said. "She can step out and make a three or drive to the basket. When she makes a couple outside, you've got to guard her. She protects the ball well and uses her body to get into the lane well."