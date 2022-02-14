Kruep's 3-pointers help Mater Dei overwhelm Columbia in regional semifinal

FREEBURG — Kailynn Kruep has the green light to shoot and never hesitates.

Kruep, a 5-foot-6 junior, sank five of Mater Dei’s 11 3-pointers on Monday as the Knights thumped Columbia 50-21 in the semifinal round of the Class 2A Freeburg Regional.

Kruep, who finished with a game-high 19 points, connected three times in the first half, all from about 25 feet out, to help Mater Dei take control.

“Anywhere outside the 3-point arc, normally, is fine with me,” Kruep said. “I practice those, and I try to be the best I can be. If I have the confidence, he (coach Craig Zurliene) says to go ahead and shoot it.”

Zurliene isn’t surprised to see Kruep connect from beyond the arc.

“That’s short for her,” Zurliene said of Kruep’s 25-foot bombs. “She likes practicing those from half-court. She’s got a green light from me whenever.”

Mater Dei (17-12), seeded fourth in Sub-Sectional B, will play top-seeded Freeburg (26-5) in the championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday. The teams have not met this season.

Fifth-seeded Columbia (16-16) trailed just 13-11 early in the second quarter, but was outscored 20-3 over the final 5 minutes 54 seconds of the period to fall behind 33-14 at halftime.

Kruep led the charge. She connected on a 3-pointer with 4:25 to play in the second quarter to make it 20-11, then swished back-to-back 3-pointers to push the lead to 29-13 at the 2:23 mark. Her five 3-pointers came on 10 attempts.

Things only got worse for the Eagles, who trailed 47-19 after three quarters.

“They’ve got some size on the inside, too,” Columbia coach Scott Germain said. “We’ve got a couple of girls (inside), but they’re bigger than us. Then you’ve got to extend out even farther (to defend the 3). That opens up the inside game and creates lanes. They took advantage of it and hit shots.”

Junior Madison Eversgerd scored nine points for Mater Dei, while sophomore Madison Winkeler came off the bench and scored eight points. Winkeler and sophomore Avery Trame had two 3-pointers apiece.

Zurliene, in his first season, would take a similar performance in the title game.

“I’ve got some film on (Freeburg),” he said. “One game at a time, right? They’re a very solid team, well-coached. I’m just blessed to have the opportunity to play against them.”

Junior Karsen Jany finished with eight points to lead Columbia, which battled foul difficulty most of the night. Freshman Sam Schmuke had six points.

“We had three freshmen on the court tonight and for the majority of the year,” German said of Schmuke, Ava Langhans and Jordan Holten. “We’ll get there.”

