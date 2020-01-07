LaBruyere breaks out in Timberland's win over rival Liberty

“They were 7-1, so that was a challenge for us, and they’re a district rival and that’s always a challenge,” Schellert said. “I was very pleased with our defense tonight and I really thought we rebounded well.”

Not much went right on a frustrating night for Liberty (7-2, 1-1), which had a program-best five-game winning streak snapped.

The Eagles, who fell to 0-5 all-time against the Wolves, had just eight field goals, went 6-for-15 from the free-throw line and lost point guard Grace Watson to a knee injury at the end of the first quarter.

Foul trouble was also an issue for Liberty, which was paced by Toni Patterson’s six points.

Eagles leading scorer Mia VanPamel was the only player on either team with a scoring average above 10 points (11.1) coming in, but she was held scoreless in a first half in which she picked up three fouls before the end of the first quarter.

VanPamel picked up her fourth foul on a charge just under two minutes into the second half and ended up with just three points, which all came in a seven-second span late in the fourth quarter before she fouled out.