LaBruyere breaks out in Timberland's win over rival Liberty

WENTZVILLE — An ice cold start to her final high school season was not what Claudia LaBruyere had envisioned.
But the Timberland senior guard broke out Tuesday night by nearly matching her season total with four field goals and a career-high nine points, as the Wolves knocked off crosstown rival Liberty 38-22 in a GAC Central game at Timberland.
“It was definitely getting frustrating. I knew that I could do it,” said LaBruyere, who had started 5-for-42 from the field (11.9 percent) before the meeting with the Eagles. “It was nice to see them go in just for all the hard work you put in in practice, the shooting and stuff.”
LaBruyere’s previous high in points was six in a loss last season to Fort Zumwalt East. Her high this season was five in a loss to St. Charles.
“I’d say every one of those points that she had tonight we needed,” Timberland coach Brad Schellert said. “A couple, I was saying, ‘No, no, no,’ but when they go in it’s, ‘OK.’ She works hard for us, she’s a special kid and she’s one of our (three) seniors. I’m happy that she produced tonight."
Madison Carroll was the only player on either team in double figures with 16 points for the Wolves (4-7 overall, 1-0 conference), who came in without a single player averaging double figures in points.
“They were 7-1, so that was a challenge for us, and they’re a district rival and that’s always a challenge,” Schellert said. “I was very pleased with our defense tonight and I really thought we rebounded well.”
Not much went right on a frustrating night for Liberty (7-2, 1-1), which had a program-best five-game winning streak snapped.
The Eagles, who fell to 0-5 all-time against the Wolves, had just eight field goals, went 6-for-15 from the free-throw line and lost point guard Grace Watson to a knee injury at the end of the first quarter.
Foul trouble was also an issue for Liberty, which was paced by Toni Patterson’s six points.
Eagles leading scorer Mia VanPamel was the only player on either team with a scoring average above 10 points (11.1) coming in, but she was held scoreless in a first half in which she picked up three fouls before the end of the first quarter.
VanPamel picked up her fourth foul on a charge just under two minutes into the second half and ended up with just three points, which all came in a seven-second span late in the fourth quarter before she fouled out.
“We just couldn’t get shots to fall, a couple players got three quick fouls and then our point guard gets hurt. We don’t know what happened, but she hurt her knee and that’s the one she tore her ACL in last year,” Liberty coach Joe Walterbach said. “So then we don’t have three starters out there and we were kind of struggling. We had people going in spots they’re not supposed to be playing.”
The first quarter featured more total fouls (10) than points, as Timberland emerged with a 5-4 lead despite not making a single basket in the first eight minutes.
Amaya Honore’s layup 1 minute and 45 seconds into the second quarter gave the Wolves their first field goal and sent them on their way to a 14-2 advantage in the quarter and a 19-6 lead at halftime.
“It was a struggle at first, but we buckled down and got it done,” Schellert said. “I think that’s a little maturity and a little focus. Once you fix that, that makes everything else work a little better.
Six points in the first 16 minutes was not what Walterbach had in mind for his Eagles, who had averaged 46.6 points per game coming in.
“Once we freaked out, we didn’t really run an offense,” he said. “We kind of played one-on-one basketball and that’s not what we’re good at. Part of that is we need a point guard also to kind of control things.”
As part of her slow shooting start to the season, LaBruyere was 0-for-12 from beyond the 3-point arc, but she nipped that in the bud Tuesday with the only triple for either team early in the fourth quarter as the Wolves cruised to victory.
“I’d been shooting a lot of them and they weren’t really going in, but I just try to keep shooting them until they go in,” she said. “I just want to step up and really show I’m a role player on the team.”