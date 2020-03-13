Ladue (23-4) vs. Incarnate Word (26-4)

Breakdown: Incarnate Word has beaten Ladue three times in the last three seasons, including twice during the 2018-19 campaign. The closest margin of victory was 19 points. … Ladue hasn’t advanced to the state semifinals since 1982, when it finished fourth. … Incarnate Word is the three-time defending Class 4 champion and has won a Missouri girls record 10 state titles. … Senior guard Jordan Peete leads a trio of Rams in scoring, averaging 16.6 points per game. … A pair of guards in senior Kate Rolfes and sophomore Saniah Tyler lead three Red Knights averaging in double figures with 12.1 points per game.