Ladue gets past Fort Zumwalt West for second consecutive MICDS title

“It was a great tournament for us,” Jaguars coach Chad Towers said. “Our girls are starting to feel like they belong. We thought we could compete in this tournament and the girls will be able to get some confidence from it.”

The contest started with a uniform violation on Ladue and Fort Zumwalt West knocked down one of the two technical free throws to take a lead before the clock even started.

It was back-and-forth for the first few minutes with the teams trading leads.

With the game tied at 8, Ladue sophomore Destini Rogers checked in and promptly drained a 3-pointer. That started a 10-0 run that included another Rogers trey to give her as many 3-pointers as she had made coming into the game.

“Destini was awesome,” Lathion said. “She has been practicing really hard and working on making a shot when she gets called on. We’re very proud of her.”

Trailing 18-10 after one quarter, the Jaguars went on a 7-2 run to start the second period and cut their deficit to 20-17 and trailed by five (26-21) at halftime.

Palmer scored the first five points of the third quarter to bring the Jaguars all the way back from their early 10-point deficit and tie it at 26-26.