Ladue gets past Fort Zumwalt West for second consecutive MICDS title

LADUE — Jordan Peete was bruised and battered, but she wouldn’t be denied.
The Ladue senior guard shook off a couple hard falls to the floor to score a game-high 16 points and lead the Rams to a 46-39 win over Fort Zumwalt West in the girls championship game of the MICDS Holiday Invitational.
Peete, who was named to the all-tournament team, scored 29 points in last year’s title game win over Westminster and Monday’s output was another strong performance inside a packed McDonnell Gymnasium.
“I didn’t feel good coming into the game, but I knew I had to power through and finish what I started,” Peete said. “We knew that we had to come out here and leave everything that we had out on the court and that’s what we did. I knew I had to work hard and my teammates did the same.”
It was the second consecutive MICDS title for No. 1 seed Ladue (6-2), which has won six of its last seven games.
“It’s always great to win one, but to get two back-to-back is an amazing feeling,” Rams coach Joi Lathion said. “It was a great follow-up for the seniors.”
Fort Zumwalt West (3-5) had a strong run to the final as the No. 6 seed in the eight-team tourney, but fell just short of winning the title in just its second appearance in the event.
“It was a great tournament for us,” Jaguars coach Chad Towers said. “Our girls are starting to feel like they belong. We thought we could compete in this tournament and the girls will be able to get some confidence from it.”
The contest started with a uniform violation on Ladue and Fort Zumwalt West knocked down one of the two technical free throws to take a lead before the clock even started.
It was back-and-forth for the first few minutes with the teams trading leads.
With the game tied at 8, Ladue sophomore Destini Rogers checked in and promptly drained a 3-pointer. That started a 10-0 run that included another Rogers trey to give her as many 3-pointers as she had made coming into the game.
“Destini was awesome,” Lathion said. “She has been practicing really hard and working on making a shot when she gets called on. We’re very proud of her.”
Trailing 18-10 after one quarter, the Jaguars went on a 7-2 run to start the second period and cut their deficit to 20-17 and trailed by five (26-21) at halftime.
Palmer scored the first five points of the third quarter to bring the Jaguars all the way back from their early 10-point deficit and tie it at 26-26.
“They’ve got great shooters and we knew we had to get out and contest the shots, but we didn’t want to change our game plan,” Towers said. “I was proud that they trusted the process and stayed the course.”
Peete quickly restored the Rams’ lead with a reverse layup at the other end and they held a 33-30 lead after three quarters.
“I think Jordan lives on the floor more than she stands in the air,” Lathion said. “She is an excellent competitor and she loves to drive and the drive comes with the fouls and the big knock-downs.”
A Madison Weydert layup to start the fourth quarter brought Fort Zumwalt West to within 33-32, but the Jaguars didn't get closer than that, as the Rams knocked down 11 of their 12 free throws in the quarter, including 9 of 10 in the final 73 seconds.
“Making free throws is what matters and helps us win games,” Peete said.