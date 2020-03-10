Ladue rolls past Vashon, makes first state quarterfinal since 1982

Mia Collins said Tuesday was about looking back for the Ladue High girls basketball team as much as it was about looking forward.

The Rams' 65-42 victory against Vashon in a Class 4 sectional at Parkway West was the program's first sectional win since 1982. It also came less than a year since former coach Rich Gray died at the age of 65 in late April due to complications from cancer surgery.

“We know he's looking down on us and smiling at what we've accomplished,” Collins said. “This program hadn't won a district in a while, so it's really special in that, too. We know there have been many players in the program who came before us, so it is special for them, too.”

One proud alumna is Joi Lathion, a 1997 Ladue High graduate who has taken over as the program's head coach after previously serving as an assistant.

Ladue (23-4, No. 5 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) advanced to face three-time defending Class 4 state champion Incarnate Word (26-4, No. 1 small school) in the quarterfinal round at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Charles West.