Ladue rolls past Vashon, makes first state quarterfinal since 1982

Mia Collins said Tuesday was about looking back for the Ladue High girls basketball team as much as it was about looking forward.
The Rams' 65-42 victory against Vashon in a Class 4 sectional at Parkway West was the program's first sectional win since 1982. It also came less than a year since former coach Rich Gray died at the age of 65 in late April due to complications from cancer surgery.
“We know he's looking down on us and smiling at what we've accomplished,” Collins said. “This program hadn't won a district in a while, so it's really special in that, too. We know there have been many players in the program who came before us, so it is special for them, too.”
One proud alumna is Joi Lathion, a 1997 Ladue High graduate who has taken over as the program's head coach after previously serving as an assistant.
Ladue (23-4, No. 5 in STLhighschoolsports.com large-schools rankings) advanced to face three-time defending Class 4 state champion Incarnate Word (26-4, No. 1 small school) in the quarterfinal round at 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Charles West.
“This is a special thing to see and a special team to coach, definitely,” Lathion said. “I came in with these seniors when they were freshmen, so we really grew up together under Coach Gray. It's amazing to see the things these girls have done.”
Vashon (15-10) scored the first four points — all by freshman forward Kanitra Barnett — in the first minute Tuesday before Ladue went to work.
The Rams led 20-9 by the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
“We're undersized, but so are they, so to weather their opening storm and get to playing our game was really special,” Collins said. “We got some fast breaks and we just kept running.”
Collins led the Rams with 19 points and 13 rebounds.
Senior guard Jordan Peete had 15 points, and fellow senior guard Katie Minkler hit two of Ladue's four 3-pointers as part of her 10-point effort.
“That's a big thing at this time of the year, being able to score whenever and from wherever,” Minkler said. “We used our speed and we knocked down some shots from the perimeter. That's what you need to be successful.”
Vashon was led by 18 points from freshman guard Raychel Jones. Senior guard Jalyia Smith added 10.
The game was the first sectional for Vashon since 2004.
“We got off to a good start, but we messed up as far as assignment transitions,” Wolverines coach John Albert III said. “We got out of whack, but I know we'll be fine because we have plenty of girls coming back and we're going to keep building on what we've started.”