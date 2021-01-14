Lally takes on mantle of leadership as St. Joseph's enjoys longest win streak in three seasons

FRONTENAC — Emily Lally has been the go-to scorer for the St. Joseph’s girls basketball team the past two seasons.

The 5-foot-8 senior guard showed that again Thursday as she scored a game-high 17 points to lead the Angels to a 51-33 victory against Ursuline in a Metro Women's Athletics Association game.

Lally is the Angels' leading scorer this season as she was a year ago and as her older sister Annie Lally was during the 2018-19 season.

“Emily is a quiet little mouse, and we prefer to keep it that way,” St. Joseph’s coach Julie Matheny said. “She’s a workhorse. She’s our engine. It’s all due to being the youngest, being around basketball and having the drive to be successful.”

Coupled with a 57-41 victory Wednesday against Cor Jesu, St. Joseph’s (7-3 overall, 2-0 MWAA) won its second consecutive league game by a comfortable margin and halted a three-game win streak for Ursuline (5-2, 0-1).

The Bears were led by 12 points from senior guard Hannah Scherzinger, who surpassed the 1,000-point plateau for her career Tuesday. Ali Adrian scored 10 points, but Ursuline shot only 13 of 51 from the field.