LaPorta, Brown trigger early start that propels Highland past Jerseyville in regional final

"There's no way to describe how frustrating it is to sit on the bench because of fouls in the middle of a big game," LaPorta said. "But (I) got over it at half. I was ready to get out there and play again."

Highland senior guard Ellie Brown, who also had 12 points, said she knew LaPorta was going to come up huge.

"I could tell, she was going to do some good things in that third quarter," Brown said. "That's just what she does."

Brown also had plenty to do with the early outbursts. She and LaPorta fashioned a deadly high-low game that was just too much for Jerseyville to overcome.

"They've got talent up and down the lineup, (especially) inside-outside," Jerseyville coach Kevin Strebel said. "They do so many things well. They really made it hard on us."

Bulldogs junior Kirsten Taylor added 10 points to the winning attack. She hit successive triples in a 39-second span in the third quarter to push the lead to 30-14. Taylor Kesner chipped in with eight points. Senior Ashlyn Klucker took care of the defensive chores, holding Jerseyville sharpshooter Clare Breden to 14 points.