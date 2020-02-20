LaPorta, Brown trigger early start that propels Highland past Jerseyville in regional final

JERSEYVILLE — Bella LaPorta stalked toward the bench with a disgusted look on her face.
Yes, the Highland High junior was mad after picking up her second foul midway through the second quarter of the Class 3A Jerseyville Regional girls basketball final Thursday.
"Angry," she added. "And frustrated, too."
Banished to the sideline for the remainder of the quarter, the 6-footer stalked off into the locker room at the break with vengeance on her mind.
Properly inspired, LaPorta came out at the start of the third quarter and took over the game with five quick points to kick-start the Bulldogs to a 51-31 win in the contest at Jerseyville High.
Highland (25-7) won for the 10th time in its last 11 games and will face Mount Vernon (18-14) in the semifinal of the Effingham Sectional at 6 p.m. Monday. Mount Vernon upset state-ranked Olney Richland County 54-48 in the East Richland final to claim its first regional crown in 16 years.
The Bullldogs looked like a team on a mission after losing to Jerseyville 60-56 just 14 days earlier.
They used a pair of lightning-quick starts at the outset of the game and third quarter to turn the highly anticipated rematch into a one-sided result.
LaPorta finished with 12 points and 11 rebounds. She triggered both of the early blitzes. Her spurt over the first 90 seconds of the third period pushed Highland's lead to 24-12 and essentially singalled the end for the Panthers (24-7).
"There's no way to describe how frustrating it is to sit on the bench because of fouls in the middle of a big game," LaPorta said. "But (I) got over it at half. I was ready to get out there and play again."
Highland senior guard Ellie Brown, who also had 12 points, said she knew LaPorta was going to come up huge.
"I could tell, she was going to do some good things in that third quarter," Brown said. "That's just what she does."
Brown also had plenty to do with the early outbursts. She and LaPorta fashioned a deadly high-low game that was just too much for Jerseyville to overcome.
"They've got talent up and down the lineup, (especially) inside-outside," Jerseyville coach Kevin Strebel said. "They do so many things well. They really made it hard on us."
Bulldogs junior Kirsten Taylor added 10 points to the winning attack. She hit successive triples in a 39-second span in the third quarter to push the lead to 30-14. Taylor Kesner chipped in with eight points. Senior Ashlyn Klucker took care of the defensive chores, holding Jerseyville sharpshooter Clare Breden to 14 points.
"The first three minutes of the first quarter and third quarter kind of set the tone," Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. "We kind of went stale there for a while, but luckily our defense was superb."
Highland bolted out to a 9-2 lead after just 2 minutes and 33 seconds. Brown got the ball rolling with a 3-pointer from the baseline off a kick-out pass from LaPorta, who added a short jumper on the next possession. Senior Megan Kronk chipped in with a basket and LaPorta converted a pair of foul shots to close the salvo.
The Panthers, who were looking for their first regional title since 2000, climbed to within 15-12 behind Breden, who scored her team's first eight points.
But Kesner scored twice in the final 1:41 of the half to pump Highland's advantage to 19-12.
LaPorta then promptly put the game away with her third-period blitz.
"We just came out right from the start with the attitude that we're just not losing," LaPorta said. "We practiced all week and we were ready to win."
Brown also had a good feeling, especially after Jerseyville won the second of the two-regular season meetings just two weeks ago.
"As a whole we all came together after that loss," Brown said. "We felt calm."
Highland has won 39 of the last 42 games between the Mississippi Valley Conference teams dating to Feb. 6, 2003.
"There's always things we need to work on," Brown said. "But tonight we were pretty good."