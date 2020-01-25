LaPorta earns MVP honors, helps Highland end skid against Civic Memorial

HIGHLAND — Facing rival Civic Memorial had become a rigorous mental exercise for Bella LaPorta and the Highland girls basketball team over the last three seasons.
LaPorta made sure the Bulldogs were in shape both mentally and physically in their third meeting against their Mississippi Valley Conference foes this season.
The junior poured in a game-high 19 points to help Highland defeat Civic Memorial 53-38, capture the Highland Tournament championship and break an eight-game losing streak against the Eagles on Saturday.
Highland (19-6), which won its own tournament for the third time in the 34-year history of the event, last beat Civic Memorial (22-3, No. 1 small school in the STLhighschoolsports.com rankings) 51-48 on Jan. 7, 2017 at home.
“Before we play (Civic Memorial), I feel like it gets into our heads because we haven't beaten them in so long,” LaPorta said. “This time around, we just pushed it out of our heads and realized that we just had to play basketball and we knew that we could beat them.”
Clinging to a two-point lead midway through the fourth quarter, the Eagles used a 15-2 run to finish off the Eagles.
Highland stepped up on defense and took over from the free-throw line over the final eight minutes, hitting 18 of 23 to ice it.
“We made a couple of big plays and they didn't tonight and that's what it comes down to here,” Hamilton said. “They know what we're going to run, we know what they're going to run and early on it seemed like we couldn't make free throws. But as the game went on, we got better. We also didn't turn it over, that's a big thing.”
LaPorta, who was named the most valuable player, was 7 of 10 from the charity stripe in the final frame and 11 for 16 in the contest. The Bulldogs went 25 of 31 from the line.
“This feels really good but it's not just me because my team helped me out so much,” LaPorta said. “They get me the ball and I just do my job.”
Civic Memorial, meanwhile, was held to just one field goal by senior Anna Hall in the fourth.
“We didn't execute real well today. We had some problems with that and we're going to go back to work,” Civic Memorial coach Jeff Ochs said. “They were making their free throws and it's tough to beat a team when they score 25 points on free throws.”
LaPorta scored a total of 59 points in four tournament games to lead the Bulldogs.
“Every game for us, she's just so consistent,” Highland coach Clint Hamilton said. “Rebounding the basketball, she probably gets 60 percent of our rebounds. We rely on her a lot but, man, what a heck of a tournament for her. She's a ball hawk, if you don't put a body on her, she goes and gets it.”
Senior guard Ellie Brown, who was a first team all-tournament selection, added 13 points for Highland. Taylor Kesner scored nine and Megan Kronk chipped in five.
Senior Anna Hall only hit two field goals but finished with 11 points to lead Civic Memorial. Junior guard Tori Standefer and senior guard Kourtland Tyus added six points apiece. Tyus and Hall were named to the first team.
Civic Memorial was held to a season-low 13 first-half points and nearly matched its season-low in total points. That mark came in a 37-34 victory over Highland on Jan. 16. The Eagles also beat the Bulldogs 51-45 on Dec. 18.
Highland is hoping to get the chance to even the season series in the post-season. The teams could meet again in the Class 3A Regional Tournament.
“We're still looking at the two since they beat us twice and they'll probably have a better record at the end of the year,” Hamilton said. “The mental (aspect) is more important than the seed right now.”