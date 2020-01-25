LaPorta earns MVP honors, helps Highland end skid against Civic Memorial

“We made a couple of big plays and they didn't tonight and that's what it comes down to here,” Hamilton said. “They know what we're going to run, we know what they're going to run and early on it seemed like we couldn't make free throws. But as the game went on, we got better. We also didn't turn it over, that's a big thing.”

LaPorta, who was named the most valuable player, was 7 of 10 from the charity stripe in the final frame and 11 for 16 in the contest. The Bulldogs went 25 of 31 from the line.

“This feels really good but it's not just me because my team helped me out so much,” LaPorta said. “They get me the ball and I just do my job.”

Civic Memorial, meanwhile, was held to just one field goal by senior Anna Hall in the fourth.

“We didn't execute real well today. We had some problems with that and we're going to go back to work,” Civic Memorial coach Jeff Ochs said. “They were making their free throws and it's tough to beat a team when they score 25 points on free throws.”

LaPorta scored a total of 59 points in four tournament games to lead the Bulldogs.