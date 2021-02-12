LaPorta starts season with a bang to lead Highland past Mater Dei

Highland erased a five-point halftime deficit with a 14-5 outburst that included a 3-pointer from Grace Wilke.

"We were nervous, first-game jitters and it took a while for us to settle down," Taylor said.

The Bulldogs went in front for good on a 3-point play by Liv Wilke with 86 seconds left in the third period.

Mater Dei climbed to within two points early in the final period before Taylor's triple and a pair of foul shots from LaPorta pushed the lead to 55-48.

Hamilton and his players were very happy to be in a real, live contest.

"I told the girls never take the game for granted because you might get shut down at any time," Hamilton said. "Play every game like it's your last potentially."

Mater Dei veteran coach Dave Kohnen also was thrilled to be back on the sidelines.

"Coaching, I don't care what the situation, it's such a rush," he said. "I love it. Getting a chance to do it, when we weren't sure that we would, it's great. It's so much fun to be out there again."

Mater Dei senior Sally Albers, who finished with a team-high 18 points, led the early charge with seven points in the opening 112 seconds.