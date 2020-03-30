Last week's statistical leaders
0 comments

Last week's statistical leaders

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Girls Basketball - Last week's statistical leaders
SCORING LEADERS (Min. 1 Games Played)
NAMESchoolPtsAvg

3 Point leaders
NameSchool3FGAvg

Free throw leaders
NameSchoolFTMFTAPCT

Assist leaders
NameSchoolAstAvg

Steal leaders
NameSchoolStlAvg

Rebound leaders
NameSchoolRbsAvg

Blocked shot leaders
NameSchoolBlkAvg
All information is as reported by the teams as of 3/29/2020.
0 comments

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports