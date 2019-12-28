Liberty Kansas City downs host Falcons to captures fourth successive Summit title

A trip to the St. Louis area has become a holiday tradition for Olivia Nelson and the Liberty girls basketball team over the last several years.
And it has always ended with a happy ride home.
The Blue Jays, based in Kansas City, captured their fourth consecutive Summit Tournament championship, defeating the host Falcons 49-31 Saturday night.
"It's always fun to come here," said Nelson, a Central Missouri State University signee who has been on all four tournament championship squads. "I love playing basketball here but it's also fun to do other things. We went to the Arch and tonight we are going to the City Museum before heading home tomorrow."
It was a successful visit for the Blue Jays, who are undefeated and ranked third in the state in Class 5. They defeated Francis Howell North and Lindbergh before disposing of the host team, which beat University City and Farmington in the first two rounds.
"It was a successful tournament for us, finishing second," said Falcon coach Dustin Hays, whose team came into the game with an 8-1 record (its only loss came on a long buzzer beater against Marquette). "We had a great fourth quarter yesterday, outscoring a good Farmington team 19-2 (in a 58-39 victory). Today we came up against a very good team, a team you would really like a couple of days to prepare for. But in holiday tournaments like this, you play three games in three days."
Liberty never trailed. It was tied 5-5 after an early 3-pointer by Falcon guard Raina Bryant. But Liberty outscored Summit 8-2 the rest of the quarter.
The Blue Jays led 25-13 at halftime. Bryant hit a 3-pointer to start the third quarter and the deficit was down to single digits at 25-16.
But Liberty senior Jillian Fleming went on a personal nine-point scoring run with three consecutive 3-points. The Blue Jays extended the run to 13 points before Jasmine Manuel finally ended it with a basket with 1:12 to go in the third quarter.
The Falcons went on a mini run of their own early in the fourth quarter as Ruth Vogel and Julia Mertens hit 3-pointers. A foul was called during Mertens' trey and Liberty coach Joe Price was assessed a technical. Manuel converted both free throws to make it a five-point possession. The Falcons had the ball with a chance to make it a seven or eight point possession but turned it over. Mary Mason followed with her third 3-pointer of the game and Liberty extended its lead, which got to as many as 19 points.
"A game like this should prepare us for districts," Hays said. "There is plenty to work on but I think in two months we should be where we want to be."
Manuel, who has been on a tear the last couple of weeks, was held to just two field goals by the Blue Jay defense, which allowed just 96 points in the three tournament games. Manuel was perfect on her six free throw attempts and was the only Falcon in double figures with 10 points. She was named to the all-tournament as was Bryant, who had two of the Summit four 3-pointers.
Fleming had 17 points to lead the Blue Jays. Nelson, who was named as Most Valuable Player for the second time this year (she was also MVP of the Olathe East Tournament) added 10 and Mason had 11.
"We hang our hats on our defense," Price said. "I thought we played well today and we were also able to hit some shots today. We have some girls who can shoot it but sometimes it is hit and miss. We shot well today."