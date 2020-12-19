Lift for Life beats St. Joseph's in Visitation Tournament debut

“We just had to keep fighting through and it was the same thing I was telling them in the Union game,” Lift for Life coach Greg Brown said. “We couldn’t hit a shot late. It was like there was a lid on the basket. I told them to keep playing hard and that the shots we get will fall. They fell (Saturday).”

The Angels fell into the consolation bracket and will play Metro Women’s Athletics Association rival Cor Jesu at 1 p.m. Dec. 26.

Senior guard Emily Lally led St. Joseph’s with a game-high 20 points and junior forward Kiley Duchardt scored 16.

“You’ve got to give credit to everything (Lift for Life) did, they played a fantastic game,” St. Joseph’s coach Julie Matheny said. “They did a great job scouting us. We knew we had a height advantage, but we didn’t do anything with it. They got some key offensive rebounds, especially one late and that hurt us.”

Junior Mackenzie Wilson added 16 points for Lift for Life and senior Na’teonia Russell pitched in 11.

When the tournament resumes, Lift for Life will face Webster Groves for the first time and hope to have the same success it did in its first meeting against St. Joseph’s in its first Visitation tournament game.