Lift for Life girls basketball team wins athletics program's first district championship

Lift for Life junior Taylor Brown had no doubt when the shot left her hand Wednesday.
In an attempt to win its first district title in any sport, the Life for Life girls basketball team was feeling the weight of history midway through the fourth quarter.
The Hawks committed turnovers on three successive possessions, including two charging fouls, before Brown lined up a corner 3-pointer with a chance to give her team some breathing room.
“I felt it in my arms. I knew it was going in,” Brown said. “In my head, I thought ‘This game is ours.’ ”
Brown scored 10 points, including the dagger 3-pointer, and added 10 rebounds to lead Lift for Life to a 52-32 victory over St. Pius X to win the Class 3 District 4 championship at Bishop DuBourg.
Lift for Life (11-11) won its fifth consecutive game and advanced to play the winner of the Class 3 District 3 tournament — either Arcadia Valley (14-10) or West County (18-4) — in a sectional at 6 p.m. on March 3.
The Hawks were 0-for-11 from behind the arc when Lift for Life coach Greg Brown watched Taylor Brown’s shot splash through the net to open a 14-point cushion with 3 minutes 43 seconds to play.
“That was big," Greg Brown said. "That kind of made my shoulders go down like, ‘OK, finally I can breathe.’ ”
Lift for Life began athletics competition in 2009-10 and had not won a district championship in any sport.
That changed Wednesday when the Hawks broke open a close game with St. Pius (16-6) with a 22-3 run in the final 10 minutes.
“It means a lot because I feel like we’re part of history, and for it to happen in February, part of Black history,” Greg Brown said.
Lift for Life employed a man-to-man defense that shadowed the top two scorers for St. Pius X, seniors AJ Agers and Payton Baker.
The Hawks combination of sophomore Kanise Mills and senior Na’Teonia Russell stayed plastered to the star Lancers at all times, holding them to just 12 combined points on 5-for-26 shooting.
“We wanted to keep them from scoring as much as they normally do, and that would allow us to get on a (scoring) run, which we did,” Russell said.
And as relentless as the Hawks were defensively, they were even more so on the boards. Led by senior Daniyah Ward, Lift for Life pulled down 20 offensive rebounds, including 10 in the first quarter, and the physicality of the game eventually took its toll on the Lancers.
“I’m a board-getter. I’m good at tracking the ball when it comes off for a rebound,” said Ward who had 11 rebounds. “That’s one of our majors, and when we all get on the boards, we’re unstoppable.”
Despite controlling both the glass and the scoring of Agers and Baker, Lift for Life still was locked in a close game thanks to the excellent play of sophomore point guard Riley Cappozzo, who led the Lancers with 12 points.
Twice the diminutive 5-footer drove into the paint on straight-line drives, scoring over taller defenders. Then, she made one of her three steals and coasted in for a layup, and the teams ended the first quarter tied at 10.
But the difference may have been the contributions of the Lift for Life bench in the middle two quarters. Freshman La’Niya Starks, who entered the game averaging 4.2 points per game, began to assert herself on the low block.
Starks scored on a nifty spin move, converted a three-point play in transition and made a sterling left-handed baby hook. She came off the bench to lead the Hawks in scoring with 11 points on 5-for-5 shooting.
“Whenever I get the ball, I figure out what defense they’re playing, and I then I put it in my mind what move to do,” Starks said of her wide array of post move options.
Lift for Life took a six-point lead into halftime, but quick baskets by St. Pius X junior Colleen Flanagan and Agers chipped into it, and when Baker made her only field goal of the game on a short jump shot, the Hawks lead was cut to 30-29 with 2 minutes 16 seconds to play in the third quarter.
But that would be the last St. Pius X field goal.
The Lancers missed their next eight attempts before Brown’s dagger 3-pointer all but clinched the outcome. St. Pius X ended the game just 1-for-18 from behind the three-point arc.
“The moment got a little big for us and we got a little bit rushed, maybe not exactly focused on the rim,” St. Pius X coach Aaron Portell said. “Those are shots we usually make, but credit Lift for Life’s defense for pressuring us to where we got a little rattled.”
Lift for Life had surrendered at least 53 points in eight of its first 12 games but hasn’t yielded more than 48 in any of its final 10 games.
It is that defensive improvement, dominance on the glass and a contributing bench that has the Hawks soaring at the perfect time.
“We went through rough patches this season, but I knew we could do this,” Taylor Brown said.