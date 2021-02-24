Lift for Life girls basketball team wins athletics program's first district championship

Lift for Life began athletics competition in 2009-10 and had not won a district championship in any sport.

That changed Wednesday when the Hawks broke open a close game with St. Pius (16-6) with a 22-3 run in the final 10 minutes.

“It means a lot because I feel like we’re part of history, and for it to happen in February, part of Black history,” Greg Brown said.

Lift for Life employed a man-to-man defense that shadowed the top two scorers for St. Pius X, seniors AJ Agers and Payton Baker.

The Hawks combination of sophomore Kanise Mills and senior Na’Teonia Russell stayed plastered to the star Lancers at all times, holding them to just 12 combined points on 5-for-26 shooting.

“We wanted to keep them from scoring as much as they normally do, and that would allow us to get on a (scoring) run, which we did,” Russell said.

And as relentless as the Hawks were defensively, they were even more so on the boards. Led by senior Daniyah Ward, Lift for Life pulled down 20 offensive rebounds, including 10 in the first quarter, and the physicality of the game eventually took its toll on the Lancers.