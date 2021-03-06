Lift for Life girls make noise of their own by earning first state semifinal appearance

"Earlier it was us setting the tone for them, but now they set the tone for us," Brown said. "We want to go state as a whole school."

Twin Rivers' home support affected Lift for Life, which made only 10 of 37 shots from the field in the first half and trailed 25-23 at halftime.

All that changed in the third quarter.

"The crowd was loud and we only had like three people here," Lift for Life senior Daniyah Ward said. "We had to block it all out and play our game."

Lift for Life opened up the second half on a 14-2 run to surge ahead of Twin Rivers (19-10).

The Hawks outscored Twin Rivers 23-10 in the third quarter and never looked back.

"That's a really good team," Twin Rivers coach David Crockett said. "Good athletes who play hard and they gave us everything."

Junior guard Taylor Brown led the Hawks with 20 points. Mackenzie Wilson poured in 16 points, while Seals added 12.

The Hawks crashed the offensive glass, collecting 18 offensive rebounds, and forced Twin Rivers into 25 turnovers.

Twin Rivers senior Abbey Hester carried her team's offensive load, scoring a game-high 32 points.