Lift for Life girls make noise of their own by earning first state semifinal appearance

BROSELEY — When Kori Seals stepped foot in the gym Saturday at Twin Rivers High School, she was hit by the wall of noise.
After an entire season playing in empty gyms, it took Seals and her Lift for Life girls basketball teammates some time to adjust to a sound other than silence before their Class 3 quarterfinal.
"At the beginning, it was so loud we could barely hear our coach," Seals said. "It was so frazzling. We weren't used to it. We had to get used to it."
In the end, Lift for Life's own screams drowned out Twin Rivers' vocal home crowd after securing a 64-58 victory that earned the program's first trip to the state semifinals.
Lift for Life (13-11) advanced to square off with Steelville (23-6) at 6 p.m. Friday in a Class 3 semifinal at Missouri State University's Hammons Student Center in Springfield. Steelville qualified for its first state semifinal Saturday with a 62-54 quarterfinal victory against Miller.
"It's unbelievable," Lift for Life coach Greg Brown said. "It hasn't even kicked in yet."
Lift for Life's girls team joined the boys team, which won Friday at Thayer for its first state semifinal berth.
The history-making weekend for the school's athletics program was similar to Feb. 24, when the girls and then boys both won the first district titles in school history.
"Earlier it was us setting the tone for them, but now they set the tone for us," Brown said. "We want to go state as a whole school."
Twin Rivers' home support affected Lift for Life, which made only 10 of 37 shots from the field in the first half and trailed 25-23 at halftime.
All that changed in the third quarter.
"The crowd was loud and we only had like three people here," Lift for Life senior Daniyah Ward said. "We had to block it all out and play our game."
Lift for Life opened up the second half on a 14-2 run to surge ahead of Twin Rivers (19-10).
The Hawks outscored Twin Rivers 23-10 in the third quarter and never looked back.
"That's a really good team," Twin Rivers coach David Crockett said. "Good athletes who play hard and they gave us everything."
Junior guard Taylor Brown led the Hawks with 20 points. Mackenzie Wilson poured in 16 points, while Seals added 12.
The Hawks crashed the offensive glass, collecting 18 offensive rebounds, and forced Twin Rivers into 25 turnovers.
Twin Rivers senior Abbey Hester carried her team's offensive load, scoring a game-high 32 points.
"She can score," Crockett said. "She's been undersized as a post player her entire life. She figures out how to sore around bigger players and that's a testament to all the time she put in the gym."
Twin Rivers won its first district title since 2016 this season and was in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2013, when it lost to eventual Class 3 champion Lutheran St. Charles.
Lift for Life, which has won seven consecutive games since starting 6-11, has not lost to a Class 3 team this season.
Its 11 losses came at the hands of Class 4, 5 and 6 teams, nine of which are still alive in the state tournaments for those classifications.
"It prepared us for now because we knew that we weren't going to play teams from (Class 6), we were going to play (Class 3) teams," Taylor Brown said. "That helped us get ready for districts."