Lift for Life harkens breakthrough championship memories in win over Union

Brown hopscotched through the lane to slice the deficit to three points, Wilson drained a foul line floater to narrow it to one, and a baseline drive by Brown set up Wilson for a wide-open triple that gave Life for Life the lead to stay, 21-19.

“We had to start playing strategically,” said Brown, who scored 18 points. “We had to get easy buckets first and then the outside shots would open up for us.”

Those easy buckets also came from the strength of 20 offensive rebounds, five apiece from sophomores Paige Fowler and Chase Giddings.

“We were able to secure a few rebounds early, but we just struggled to box out throughout the game,” Union assistant coach Nick Kelly said.

A calmer Hawks’ defense stopped committing fouls, and the chemistry between Brown and Wilson took control. The two connected on a beautiful give-and-go to increase the lead to eight, and when Brown fired a left-handed, cross-court pass to Wilson in the corner, the ensuing three-pointer gave Lift for Life a 35-26 lead at intermission.

“We’ve been playing together since we were little, so we automatically know where to find each other,” said Wilson, who led the Hawks with 24 points and four triples.