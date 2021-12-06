Lift for Life harkens breakthrough championship memories in win over Union

SOULARD — Emotions poured over Lift for Life seniors Mackenzie Wilson and Taylor Brown as they stood in the tunnel waiting for her names to be called.
At halftime of the junior varsity game between Lift for Life and Union on Monday, the Lift for Life varsity girls basketball team received their championship rings to celebrate the Class 3 state title won last March — the first state title in any sport for the school.
“All the emotions just hit me,” Brown said. “I was about to cry.”
Wilson and Brown channeled their emotions and combined to score 42 points to help Lift for Life overcome a frazzled start and defeat Union 59-44 on Monday.
For Lift for Life (2-1), the emotions from the ceremony had not subsided by the start of the varsity game. The Hawks committed 11 first quarter fouls and trailed 17-12 to Union, a team that placed third in Class 5 last season.
“We must have been too excited after getting our state rings, and we came out too handsy and too aggressive,” Wilson said. “During a timeout, I had to tell (my teammates) to calm down.”
Led by the composure of Wilson and Brown, the Hawks stopped settling for quick perimeter shots, and instead attacked the Union 1-3-1 zone with dribble penetration.
Brown hopscotched through the lane to slice the deficit to three points, Wilson drained a foul line floater to narrow it to one, and a baseline drive by Brown set up Wilson for a wide-open triple that gave Life for Life the lead to stay, 21-19.
“We had to start playing strategically,” said Brown, who scored 18 points. “We had to get easy buckets first and then the outside shots would open up for us.”
Those easy buckets also came from the strength of 20 offensive rebounds, five apiece from sophomores Paige Fowler and Chase Giddings.
“We were able to secure a few rebounds early, but we just struggled to box out throughout the game,” Union assistant coach Nick Kelly said.
A calmer Hawks’ defense stopped committing fouls, and the chemistry between Brown and Wilson took control. The two connected on a beautiful give-and-go to increase the lead to eight, and when Brown fired a left-handed, cross-court pass to Wilson in the corner, the ensuing three-pointer gave Lift for Life a 35-26 lead at intermission.
“We’ve been playing together since we were little, so we automatically know where to find each other,” said Wilson, who led the Hawks with 24 points and four triples.
Giddings, a sophomore, joined the senior duo in double figures with 10 points, most coming in a lightning quick stretch in the third quarter where she and the Hawks cranked up the man-to-man pressure on the perimeter.
A Giddings steal set up a breakaway layup for junior Kanise Mills and then Mills exchanged the favor to Giddings, as the lead ballooned to 53-33 after three quarters.
Union (3-1), a team comprised of only freshmen and sophomores, already showed a capability for large comebacks this season when it recovered from a 13-point halftime deficit to defeat Washington on Nov. 30.
And led by freshman Sophia Helling, the Wildcats began chipping away at the lead.
Helling led Union with 17 points and nine rebounds, and when she found freshman Fallyn Blankenship for a wing three-pointer, the deficit was trimmed to 12 points, but it was as close as Union could climb.
“She played extremely hard and did some really good things for us,” Kelly said of Helling.
But the night was a coronation of a Lift for Life team that overcame a 16-point fourth quarter deficit against Steelville in the state semifinal and a seven-point disadvantage entering the fourth quarter against Skyline before rallying to win both and capture the state championship last March.
“When I was at state, I didn’t have my whole family there to celebrate with me, but now that we’re back here, I’m really excited,” Wilson said as she smiled at the new ring on her finger. “It’s unbelievable. I’m a state champion.”