Lift for Life rolls past West County and into first Class 3 quarterfinal

The Lift For Life girls basketball team couldn’t let the boys have all the fun.
Twenty-four hours after the Hawks boys team won the school’s first sectional title, the girls did the same thing Wednesday with a dominating 63-29 win over visiting West County.
Lift For Life (12-11) will play at Twin Rivers (19-9) in a Class 3 quarterfinal at 1 p.m. Saturday. Twin Rivers High School is located in Broseley, just east of Poplar Bluff.
“The boys win, we win, the energy keeps going,” Lift For Life senior Daniyah Ward said. “We're going to make the trip together so it's only right.”
Taylor Brown scored a game-high 20 points for Lift For Life (12-11), which has won six successive games. Mackenzie Wilson and Deidra Walton each scored nine points and Ward added eight points as nine different Hawks players scored.
Lift for Lift scored the game’s first 10 points and never looked back. Wilson led the early charge with consecutive bank shots, the last of which was a 3-ball.
“I mean, the key was doing it,” Lift For Life coach Gregory Brown said. “We talked about the game, let's get off to a fast start and then we can sit back, and it went down like that.”
The Hawks’ man defense overwhelmed West County (19-4), which committed eight turnovers in the first quarter. Even when the Bulldogs could get shots off, there was often a hand in their face as they went 33 percent (3 for 9) from the floor.
Another banked 3-pointer from Wilson and a steal by Kori Seals caused West County coach Bob Simily to call the team’s second timeout not even five minutes into the contest.
“They got some baskets early,” Simily said. “We had some opportunities early and didn't finish a couple of chances around the rim and then they stretched out and then you know maybe panic sets in a little bit, we got to get this thing going, but we just never could get there tonight.”
Brown and Chase Giddings capped the dominant opening frame with 3-pointers to give Lift for Life a 24-9 lead.
For as high-flying the first quarter was, the second quarter became a defensive slugfest.
Trying to mitigate mounting fouls, Brown was forced to go deep in his rotation while the offense took the air out of the ball.
But the Hawks’ defense never wavered in its intensity, forcing six more West County turnovers, and allowing the Bulldogs to make just 1 of their 6 shot attempts from the field in the second quarter.
“Defense and rebounding is everything for us,” Brown said.
Lift For Life added to its lead as Brown drained three 3-pointers while scoring 10 of the team’s 14 points in the frame as the Hawks took a 38-14 lead into halftime.
“In the last game we couldn't hit a shot so today was the day,” Brown said. “We had to stay humble and stay focused.”
Walton sandwiched a couple of treys around a Seals basket as Lift For Lift pushed its lead to 55-21 heading into the fourth quarter, initiating a running clock.
Lift For Life shot 45 percent (22 for 49) from the field, while West County shot 33 percent (10 for 30). The Hawks drained 11 3-pointers, outscoring the Bulldogs from beyond the arc alone.
Dori McRaven, who averaged 24 a game, scored 18 points to lead West County, but most of those points came with the game long decided.
“We had a hard time getting the basketball in a good position to score it really,” Simily said. “When she was catching the ball, she had been pushed out off the block or she was catching it at the 3-point line where she's capable 3-point shooter, they just did a really good job defensively and we just couldn't get her the ball in probably the right spot.”