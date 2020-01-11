Lift for Life shoots its way past Vashon

Brown, who was one point away from equaling her season-high, was named the Most Valuable Player with a game-high 19 points.

In addition to connecting on all eight free throws she attempted, she also buried a trio of 3s to help kick-start the Hawks.

Two of them came in the first five minutes, along with one each from sophomore Kori Seals and junior Na'Teonia Russell, as Lift for Life jumped ahead 20-12 after the first quarter.

“It was important because having the lead helped us work hard and focus on our defense," coach Brown said of the Hawks shooting early. "We pride ourselves on playing good defense and that was a key for us today.”

While a tough defensive effort helped Lift for Life, Vashon (8-5, No. 9 small school) didn't do itself any favors with a bevy of missed layups and costly unforced errors.

“We deserved to lose today, it's just that simple,” Vashon coach John Albert III said. “We missed probably 14 free throws and easily 15 layups. That's the game. We're young and we have a lot of tough games. They have to realize that you have to play through missed layups and guard the ball and (get it back with defense). We did guard the ball well, they didn't have a field goal in the fourth quarter. We just shot ourselves in the foot.”