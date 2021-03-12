Lift for Life storms back against Steelville to reach Class 3 girls state final

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — If Taylor Brown hadn't lived it, she might not have believed it.
Brown and her Lift for Life girls basketball team were down but not out Friday night, embarking on a furious rally from 16 points down early in the fourth quarter for a stunning 50-49 win over Steelville in a Class 3 semifinal game at Hammons Student Center on the campus of Missouri State University.
“I don't think I could have believed it,” said Brown, a junior guard. “You had to be there to believe it. It happened so fast.”
Lift for Life (14-11) will play Skyline (27-4) for the Class 3 championship at 8 p.m. Saturday next door at MSU's JQH Arena. The Tigers have won six state titles, with the most recent coming in Class 2 in 2017.
“It's unbelievable and exciting. I know I'll sleep good tonight,” said Hawks coach Greg Brown, Taylor's father. “There's not much time to game plan, but we'll all sleep well and bring it (Saturday).”
Down 44-28 after a Steelville basket started the fourth quarter, Lift for Life turned up the defensive pressure and began to get steals that turned into points on the offensive end.
“We had to step up our defense,” Taylor Brown said. “We had to stay focused and in it, no matter if we were up or down.”
One particularly memorable and important sequence came with 1 minute, 16 seconds left when the Hawks' Mackenzie Wilson knocked down a 3-pointer from the left wing and then Brown stole the ensuing inbounds pass and converted a lay-up for five points in five seconds that quickly turned a six-point game into a one-point game.
“We were up 12 with three minutes to go and then later they had that basically five-point possession,” Steelville coach Seth Collins said. “I think that was a big momentum-changer.”
After a defensive stop, Brown then rebounded a missed 3-pointer and drove to the basket for a lay-up that gave Lift for Life a 50-49 lead with 24 seconds left. It was the Hawks' first lead since the first minute of the second quarter.
Brown finished with a team-high 20 points, including 15 in the fourth-quarter comeback.
“The basket looked so big,” Brown said of the fourth quarter. “I had to shoot no matter what.”
The Cardinals (23-7), who like the Hawks were making their first state semifinal appearance, had three pretty decent looks at a game-winning basket in the final few seconds, but none would go down and the Hawks bench raced out on to the court to celebrate a victory that seemed so improbable about 10 minutes earlier.
“Both teams started to wear down at the end,” Greg Brown said. “We just had a little more left in the tank.”
The game's back-and-forth first quarter featured four lead changes before Lift for Life scored the final five points to take a 9-8 lead.
Steelville took the lead back 58 seconds into the second quarter and maintained it the entire quarter until the Hawks scored the final four points of the first half to forge an 18-18 tie at the half.
The third quarter belonged to Sydney Booker. The Cardinals' 6-foot senior forward owned the paint that period with 14 of her game-high 24 points, as Steelville outscored Lift for Life 25-10 in the quarter.
“Some of that was we weren't putting enough pressure on their guards and they were able to get it to her down low,” Brown said.
But, the Hawks limited Booker to just three points in the fourth quarter.
It was Booker's free throw that increased the Cardinals' lead to 16 points at 44-28 with 6:19 remaining. But, the Hawks were able to counteract Steelville's huge third-quarter advantage with a 22-5 run the rest of the way.
“They're crushed,” Collins said of his team. “Ninety-five percent of the time, they did what we asked. But, down the stretch, Lift for Life got the momentum and they ran with it.”
“We're a defensive team and early on I thought we were a little impatient,” Brown said. “But, we played some hard defense the last five minutes.”
Taylor Brown hit a 3-pointer at the beginning of the run and she capped it off with her huge rebound and stickback in the game's waning moments to give her team a reason to celebrate on a Friday night in the Queen City of the Ozarks.
“I'm anxious, but I know we have to sit down and focus,” she said. “We need to rest, eat right and drink fluids. Then, we'll be good to go.”