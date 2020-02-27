Lincoln Way-West holds off O'Fallon rally in sectional final

“I couldn't be more proud of them and I made sure they knew that when we went into the locker room after the game,” O’Fallon coach Nick Knolhoff said. “I felt like we dominated the second half. I just felt like that second quarter got away from us and that's because they got our two post players in major, major foul trouble. That took us out of our game, for sure, because our plan was to feed the post.”

O’Fallon outscored Lincoln-Way West by two points in the second half — but only after trailing 42-28 at halftime.

At the break, junior post Amelia Bell had four fouls and fellow junior Tyana Lovelace had three for O’Fallon.

The Panthers were trying to replicate their comeback from an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter of a sectional semifinal victory Monday against Edwardsville.

“I tried to do everything I could, but when the game is called like that, it’s hard to play my game,” Bell said. “I still tried to do it for my team because we all deserved it. It just didn't work out.”

Lovelace scored 13 points for the Panthers and Amelia Bell provided 10.